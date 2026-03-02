Yatsen Holding Limited: Yatsen Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 2, 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 20.1% to RMB1.38 billion (US$197.3 million) from RMB1.15 billion for the prior year period. Total net revenues for the full year of 2025 increased by 26.7% to RMB4.30 billion (US$614.6 million) from RMB3.39 billion for the prior year period.

for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 20.1% to RMB1.38 billion (US$197.3 million) from RMB1.15 billion for the prior year period. for the full year of 2025 increased by 26.7% to RMB4.30 billion (US$614.6 million) from RMB3.39 billion for the prior year period. Total net revenues from Skincare Brands [1] for the fourth quarter increased by 51.9% to RMB842.8 million (US$120.5 million) from RMB554.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 61.1%, as compared with 48.3% for the prior year period. Total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the full year of 2025 increased by 63.5% to RMB2.28 billion (US$325.7 million) from RMB1.39 billion for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the full year of 2025 were 53.0%, as compared with 41.1% for the prior year period.

for the fourth quarter increased by 51.9% to RMB842.8 million (US$120.5 million) from RMB554.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 61.1%, as compared with 48.3% for the prior year period. for the full year of 2025 increased by 63.5% to RMB2.28 billion (US$325.7 million) from RMB1.39 billion for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the full year of 2025 were 53.0%, as compared with 41.1% for the prior year period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 77.7%, remaining largely flat as compared with 77.8% for the prior year period. Gross margin for the full year of 2025 increased to 78.2% from 77.1% for the prior year period.

for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 77.7%, remaining largely flat as compared with 77.8% for the prior year period. for the full year of 2025 increased to 78.2% from 77.1% for the prior year period. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), as compared with a net loss of RMB378.8 million for the prior year period. Net loss for the full year of 2025 decreased by 87.0% to RMB92.4 million (US$13.2 million) from RMB710.2 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income[2] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB41.2 million (US$5.9 million), as compared with RMB107.0 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 was RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB128.2 million for the prior year period.

Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "We are pleased to conclude 2025 with solid performances, demonstrating the long-term value of our strategic transformation. Throughout the year, we remained steadfast in our commitment to three core initiatives: driving R&D-led product innovation, strengthening brand equity across our multi-brand portfolio, and improving our overall profitability. As we enter 2026, we remain confident that these foundational strengths will drive sustainable growth and create lasting value for our shareholders."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "Our recent financial results mark a pivotal milestone in our journey toward sustainable growth. For the fourth quarter, we are proud to have achieved net income and non-GAAP net income, alongside total net revenue growth. For the full year of 2025, we achieved year-over-year revenue growth, substantially narrowed our net loss, and achieved a non-GAAP net income turnaround. This success underscores the robust health of our brand portfolio as well as our improved operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize financial stability and strategic resource allocation to ensure Yatsen is well-positioned for long-term success."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 20.1% to RMB1.38 billion (US$197.3 million) from RMB1.15 billion for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to a 51.9% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands, partially offset by a 9.1% year-over-year decrease in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands.[3]

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 20.0% to RMB1.07 billion (US$153.2 million) from RMB893.0 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 77.7%, remaining largely flat as compared with 77.8% for the prior year period.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 15.6% to RMB1.08 billion (US$155.0 million) from RMB1.28 billion for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 78.6%, as compared with 111.8% for the prior year period.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB77.0 million (US$11.0 million), as compared with RMB63.5 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 5.6% as compared with 5.5% for the prior year period, remaining largely flat.

Fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB77.0 million (US$11.0 million), as compared with RMB63.5 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 5.6% as compared with 5.5% for the prior year period, remaining largely flat. Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB893.8 million (US$127.8 million), as compared with RMB690.6 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to 64.8% from 60.1% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher traffic acquisition costs amid intensified competition during the Double 11 shopping festival.

Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB893.8 million (US$127.8 million), as compared with RMB690.6 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to 64.8% from 60.1% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher traffic acquisition costs amid intensified competition during the Double 11 shopping festival. General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB74.4 million (US$10.6 million), as compared with RMB100.1 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 5.4% from 8.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower payroll expenses and share-based compensation expenses, coupled with the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB74.4 million (US$10.6 million), as compared with RMB100.1 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 5.4% from 8.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower payroll expenses and share-based compensation expenses, coupled with the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025. Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB38.8 million (US$5.5 million), as compared with RMB26.3 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to 2.8% from 2.3% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll expenses resulting from a rise in research and development headcount.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB38.8 million (US$5.5 million), as compared with RMB26.3 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to 2.8% from 2.3% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll expenses resulting from a rise in research and development headcount. Impairment of Goodwill. There was no impairment of goodwill for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared with an impairment of goodwill of RMB403.1 million for the prior year period. Based on our assessment, no impairment indicators were identified as of December 31, 2025.

Loss / Income from Operations

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB12.7 million (US$1.8 million), as compared with RMB390.7 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 0.9%, as compared with 34.0% for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[4] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million), as compared with RMB93.2 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin[5] was 0.9%, as compared with 8.1% for the prior year period.

Net Loss / Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), as compared with net loss of RMB378.8 million for the prior year period. Net income margin was 0.2%, as compared with net loss margin of 33.0% for the prior year period. Net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB0.08 (US$0.01), as compared with net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB3.98 for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB41.2 million (US$5.9 million), as compared with RMB107.0 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income margin was 3.0%, as compared with 9.3% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB0.46 (US$0.07), as compared with RMB0.99 for the prior year period.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the full year of 2025 increased by 26.7% to RMB4.30 billion (US$614.6 million) from RMB3.39 billion for the prior year period, primarily attributable to a 63.5% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands, combined with a 1.9% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands.

Gross profit for the full year of 2025 increased by 28.4% to RMB3.36 billion (US$480.7 million) from RMB2.62 billion for the prior year period. Gross margin for the full year of 2025 increased to 78.2% from 77.1% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increasing sales of higher-gross margin products.

Loss from operations for the full year of 2025 was RMB185.8 million (US$26.6 million), as compared with RMB824.9 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin decreased to 4.3% from 24.3% for the prior year period, primarily because there was no impairment of goodwill for the full year of 2025.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for the full year of 2025 was RMB84.0 million (US$12.0 million), as compared with RMB224.3 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin decreased to 2.0% from 6.6% for the prior year period.

Net loss for the full year of 2025 was RMB92.4 million (US$13.2 million), as compared with RMB710.2 million for the prior year period. Net loss margin decreased to 2.2% from 20.9% for the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2025 was RMB0.87 (US$0.12), as compared with RMB6.99 for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 was RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB128.2 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income margin was 0.2%, as compared with non-GAAP net loss margin of 3.8% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2025 was RMB0.19 (US$0.03), as compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB1.26 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.05 billion (US$150.7 million), as compared with RMB1.36 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB69.4 million (US$9.9 million), as compared with net cash generated from operating activities of RMB202.2 million for the prior year period. Net cash used in operating activities for the full year of 2025 was RMB94.7 million (US$13.5 million), as compared with RMB243.7 million for the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB958.6 million and RMB1.08 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 15% to 30%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[1] Include net revenues from Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and other skincare brands of the Company. [2] Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) impairment of investments and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. [3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company. [4] Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as income (loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. [5] Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [6] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents twenty Class A ordinary shares. [7] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) impairment of investments, (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vii) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2024



2025



2025





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



817,395





765,379





109,448

Restricted cash



-





42,117





6,023

Short-term investments



539,130





246,008





35,179

Accounts receivable, net



214,558





220,870





31,584

Inventories, net



386,054





508,730





72,747

Prepayments and other current assets



381,404





450,970





64,488

Amounts due from related parties



9,113





114





16

Total current assets



2,347,654





2,234,188





319,485

Non-current assets

















Investments



664,579





653,560





93,458

Property and equipment, net



74,373





77,014





11,013

Goodwill, net



155,029





155,029





22,169

Intangible assets, net



559,708





537,509





76,863

Deferred tax assets



1,381





1,435





205

Right-of-use assets, net



147,501





173,915





24,870

Other non-current assets



20,642





14,332





2,049

Total non-current assets



1,623,213





1,612,794





230,627

Total assets



3,970,867





3,846,982





550,112

Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts and notes payable



72,090





149,371





21,360

Advances from customers



19,574





28,821





4,121

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



460,143





348,700





49,863

Amounts due to related parties



28,884





21,262





3,040

Income tax payables



20,088





13,690





1,958

Lease liabilities due within one year



39,409





53,435





7,641

Total current liabilities



640,188





615,279





87,983

Non-current liabilities

















Deferred tax liabilities



103,306





107,906





15,430

Deferred income-non current



14,832





-





-

Lease liabilities



109,526





123,157





17,611

Total non-current liabilities



227,664





231,063





33,041

Total liabilities



867,852





846,342





121,024

Redeemable non-controlling interests



50,984





1,337





191

Shareholders' equity

















Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized,

comprising of 6,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary shares

and 3,039,147,394 shares each of such classes to be designated as of December 31, 2024

and December 31, 2025; 2,096,600,883 Class A shares and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary

shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025; 1,234,627,468 Class A

ordinary shares and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31,

2024, 1,276,663,163 Class A ordinary shares and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares

outstanding as of December 31, 2025)



173





173





25

Treasury shares



(1,276,330)





(1,250,678)





(178,845)

Additional paid-in capital



12,273,767





12,296,367





1,758,357

Statutory reserve



28,147





31,527





4,508

Accumulated deficit



(8,057,297)





(8,141,545)





(1,164,225)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



86,866





74,760





10,693

Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity



3,055,326





3,010,604





430,513

Non-controlling interests



(3,295)





(11,301)





(1,616)

Total shareholders' equity



3,052,031





2,999,303





428,897

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity



3,970,867





3,846,982





550,112



YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,





2024



2025



2025



2024



2025



2025





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Total net revenues



1,148,522





1,379,443





197,258





3,393,414





4,298,124





614,624

Total cost of revenues



(255,536)





(308,105)





(44,058)





(776,236)





(936,780)





(133,958)

Gross profit



892,986





1,071,338





153,200





2,617,178





3,361,344





480,666

Operating expenses:



































Fulfilment expenses



(63,517)





(77,025)





(11,014)





(216,540)





(253,926)





(36,311)

Selling and marketing expenses



(690,584)





(893,771)





(127,808)





(2,268,793)





(2,852,288)





(407,872)

General and administrative expenses



(100,122)





(74,443)





(10,645)





(444,373)





(303,628)





(43,418)

Research and development expenses



(26,345)





(38,788)





(5,547)





(109,287)





(137,296)





(19,633)

Impairment of goodwill



(403,076)





-





-





(403,076)





-





-

Total operating expenses



(1,283,644)





(1,084,027)





(155,014)





(3,442,069)





(3,547,138)





(507,234)

Loss from operations



(390,658)





(12,689)





(1,814)





(824,891)





(185,794)





(26,568)

Financial income



20,973





6,947





993





86,136





40,721





5,823

Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain



(22,129)





1,176





168





(20,399)





13,374





1,912

(Loss) income from equity method investments, net



(8,104)





2,304





329





1,386





5,940





849

Impairment of investments



-





(13,453)





(1,924)





-





(13,453)





(1,924)

Other income, net



18,726





20,150





2,881





44,461





46,690





6,677

(Loss) income before income tax expenses



(381,192)





4,435





633





(713,307)





(92,522)





(13,231)

Income tax benefits (expenses)



2,388





(1,398)





(200)





3,086





108





15

Net (loss) income



(378,804)





3,037





433





(710,221)





(92,414)





(13,216)

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests and

redeemable non-controlling interests



(5,430)





5,028





719





2,047





11,546





1,651

Net (loss) income attributable to Yatsen'sshareholders



(384,234)





8,065





1,152





(708,174)





(80,868)





(11,565)

Shares used in calculating loss per share(1):



































Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



































Basic



1,930,413,426





1,879,474,484





1,879,474,484





2,025,072,131





1,862,554,166





1,862,554,166

Diluted



1,930,413,426





2,018,668,765





2,018,668,765





2,025,072,131





1,862,554,166





1,862,554,166

Net (loss) income per Class A and Class B ordinary share



































Basic



(0.20)





0.00





0.00





(0.35)





(0.04)





(0.01)

Diluted



(0.20)





0.00





0.00





(0.35)





(0.04)





(0.01)

Net (loss) income per ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)



































Basic



(3.98)





0.09





0.01





(6.99)





(0.87)





(0.12)

Diluted



(3.98)





0.08





0.01





(6.99)





(0.87)





(0.12)



* In the fourth quarter of 2025, we made certain out of period adjustments mainly relating to revenues and cost of revenues to correct certain prior periods errors mainly occurred during the sales return and inventory receipt processes, which reduced quarterly profit by RMB14.6 million. Out of the RMB14.6 million adjustments, RMB7.4 million adjustments were related to prior years. Based on our quantitative and qualitative analysis, we do not believe these errors are material to our financial position or results of operations for the current year and for any prior years or prior quarters individually or in aggregate.





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,





2024



2025



2025



2024



2025



2025

Share-based compensation expenses are included in the

operating expenses as follows:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Fulfilment expenses



237





2



0





387





213





30

Selling and marketing expenses (income)



2,259





1,411





202





(42)





4,959





709

General and administrative expenses



17,443





10,940





1,564





89,941





48,646





6,956

Research and development expenses



356





1,636





234





888





5,213





745

Total



20,295





13,989





2,000





91,174





59,031





8,440



(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,





2024



2025



2025



2024



2025



2025





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Loss from operations



(390,658)





(12,689)





(1,814)





(824,891)





(185,794)





(26,568)

Share-based compensation expenses



20,295





13,989





2,000





91,174





59,031





8,440

Impairment of goodwill



403,076





-





-





403,076





-





-

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



60,447





10,502





1,502





106,385





42,729





6,110

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations



93,160





11,802





1,688





(224,256)





(84,034)





(12,018)

Net (loss) income



(378,804)





3,037





433





(710,221)





(92,414)





(13,216)

Share-based compensation expenses



20,295





13,989





2,000





91,174





59,031





8,440

Impairment of goodwill



403,076





-





-





403,076





-





-

Impairment of investments



-





13,453





1,924





-





13,453





1,924

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



60,447





10,502





1,502





106,385





42,729





6,110

Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method

investments



7,386





(3,475)





(497)





(10,019)





(15,839)





(2,265)

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(5,421)





3,725





533





(8,644)





1,435





205

Non-GAAP net income (loss)



106,979





41,231





5,895





(128,249)





8,395





1,198

Net (loss) income attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(384,234)





8,065





1,152





(708,174)





(80,868)





(11,565)

Share-based compensation expenses



20,295





13,989





2,000





91,174





59,031





8,440

Impairment of goodwill



403,076





-





-





403,076





-





-

Impairment of investments



-





13,453





1,924





-





13,453





1,924

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



60,079





10,228





1,463





104,853





41,390





5,919

Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method

investments



7,386





(3,475)





(497)





(10,019)





(15,839)





(2,265)

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(5,393)





3,724





533





(8,533)





1,490





213

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



101,209





45,984





6,575





(127,623)





18,657





2,666

Shares used in calculating loss per share:



































Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



































Basic



1,930,413,426





1,879,474,484





1,879,474,484





2,025,072,131





1,862,554,166





1,862,554,166

Diluted



2,049,750,667





2,018,668,765





2,018,668,765





2,025,072,131





2,009,621,005





2,009,621,005

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per

Class A and Class B ordinary share



































Basic



0.05





0.02





0.00





(0.06)





0.01





0.00

Diluted



0.05





0.02





0.00





(0.06)





0.01





0.00

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per

ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)



































Basic



1.05





0.49





0.07





(1.26)





0.20





0.03

Diluted



0.99





0.46





0.07





(1.26)





0.19





0.03



