Flex Ltd. Announces U.S. Manufacturing Collaboration with AMD to Accelerate Domestic AI Infrastructure

Collaboration extends U.S.-based manufacturing starting with AMD Instinct MI355X GPU platforms, and scaling to future generations

News summary

U.S. manufacturing of AMD Instinct MI355X 8x GPU platform is now live at Flex's factory in Austin, Texas.

Flex will scale with AMD to build future generations of AMD Instinct platforms in the U.S.

Flex's advanced manufacturing capabilities, combined with AMD high-performance computing leadership, will help data center operators scale AI infrastructure.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with AMD to manufacture the AMD Instinct platform in the United States, marking a significant milestone in strengthening domestic production of advanced AI and high-performance technologies.

As part of the collaboration, manufacturing of AMD Instinct MI355X platform is now underway at Flex's headquarters in Austin, Texas, with volume ramp expected next quarter. The collaboration extends beyond the current generation; Flex will also support the next generation of AMD Instinct platforms to meet surging demand for large-scale AI deployments across data centers.

Flex manufactures the complete AMD Instinct platform, assembling eight AMD Instinct GPUs along with surrounding components - including PCIe® Gen 5 interfaces, high-bandwidth memory, and high-speed interconnect fabric - into a single, high-density system design. Each platform undergoes rigorous factory testing and validation, including using advanced liquid-cooling hardware from JetCool, a Flex company.

"Partnering with AMD to manufacture AMD Instinct platforms in the U.S. marks an important milestone in advancing domestic AI infrastructure," said Rob Campbell, President of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud, Flex. "By combining Flex's advanced manufacturing capabilities, resilient supply chain, and U.S. footprint with AMD's leadership in high-performance computing, we're enabling customers to scale AI faster and with greater reliability."

"Expanding our U.S. manufacturing presence with Flex for AMD Instinct platforms is an important step in strengthening how we build and deliver for customers," said Keivan Keshvari, senior vice president, Global Operations & Quality, AMD. "By growing a resilient, agile, and diverse supply chain, we are better positioned to meet AI demand and deliver at scale."

Flex's Austin, Texas headquarters spans 1.4 million square feet and is designed to support complex, high-volume production with sustainable manufacturing practices. The site is part of Flex's expansive U.S. footprint, which encompasses more than seven million square feet across 17 facilities.

To learn more about Flex's end-to-end portfolio of data center infrastructure products and services, visit: https://flex.com/industries/data-center

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

