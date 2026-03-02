Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NDYQ | ISIN: US2787681061 | Ticker-Symbol: E20
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 12:51
94,00 Euro
-4,08 % -4,00
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,0097,0014:00
94,5097,5014:00
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 12:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) reported 2025 total revenue of $15.00 billion, compared to $15.83 billion in 2024.

Net loss attributable to EchoStar in 2025 totaled $14.50 billion, compared to $119.55 million in 2024. The net loss in 2025 was primarily attributable to non-cash asset impairments and other expenses totaling approximately $17.63 billion. The net loss in 2024 was positively impacted by a noncash gain totaling approximately $689 million related to our debt exchange offer and the resulting debt extinguishment. Excluding the tax affected impact of the noncash adjustments for 2025 and 2024, the net loss attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $1.05 billion and $664 million, respectively. Diluted loss per share was $50.41 in 2025, compared to $0.44 in 2024.

Pay-TV
Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 168,000 in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a decrease of approximately 253,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.00 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.02 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.98 million Sling TV subscribers.

Retail Wireless
Retail wireless subscribers decreased by approximately 9,000 in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to an increase of 90,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.51 million retail wireless subscribers.

Broadband and Satellite Services
Broadband subscribers decreased by approximately 44,000 in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a decrease of 59,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 739,000 broadband subscribers.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):



For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


For the Years Ended
December 31,








2025


2024


2025


2024




(in thousands)


Revenue














Pay-TV


$

2,358,321


$

2,667,311


$

9,700,480


$

10,688,204


Wireless



957,633



900,867



3,795,675



3,594,197


Broadband and Satellite Services



399,794



412,482



1,456,052



1,575,788


Other



95,782



48,457



294,823



156,702


Eliminations



(15,516)



(62,179)



(242,041)



(189,375)


Total


$

3,796,014


$

3,966,938


$

15,004,989


$

15,825,516
















Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar


$

(1,207,183)


$

335,233


$

(14,497,180)


$

(119,546)
















OIBDA














Pay-TV


$

684,407


$

800,771


$

2,688,094


$

2,985,285


Wireless



(66,045)



(150,531)



(377,519)



(324,799)


Broadband and Satellite Services



(1,148,564)



102,690



(1,202,759)



341,895


Other



(37,348)



(336,676)



(17,203,413)



(1,313,995)


Eliminations



689



(19,110)



(42,000)



(62,263)


Total


$

(566,861)


$

397,144


$

(16,137,597)


$

1,626,123
















Adjusted OIBDA














Pay-TV


$

684,407


$

800,771


$

2,688,094


$

2,985,285


Wireless



(66,045)



(150,531)



(377,519)



(324,799)


Broadband and Satellite Services



99,294



102,690



327,223



341,895


Other



(134,663)



(336,676)



(1,101,384)



(1,313,995)


Eliminations



689



(19,110)



(42,000)



(62,263)


Total


$

583,682


$

397,144


$

1,494,414


$

1,626,123
















Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including
capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)














Pay-TV


$

49,074


$

53,198


$

288,595


$

218,473


Wireless



35,848



-



35,848



-


Broadband and Satellite Services



24,394



40,498



144,949



212,581


Other



48,782



559,333



1,172,649



2,065,570




$

158,098


$

653,029


$

1,642,041


$

2,496,624


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:



Pay-TV


Wireless


Broadband and
Satellite
Services


Other


Eliminations


Consolidated
Total




For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025


(In thousands)


Segment operating income (loss)


$

626,858


$

(115,316)


$

(1,243,144)


$

(48,864)


$

735


$

(779,731)


Depreciation and amortization



57,549



49,271



94,580



11,516



(46)



212,870


OIBDA



684,407



(66,045)



(1,148,564)



(37,348)



689



(566,861)


Impairments and other



-



-



1,247,858



(97,315)



-



1,150,543


Adjusted OIBDA


$

684,407


$

(66,045)


$

99,294


$

(134,663)


$

689


$

583,682






















For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024















Segment operating income (loss)


$

721,593


$

(168,420)


$

(7,645)


$

(603,954)


$

(4,264)


$

(62,690)


Depreciation and amortization



79,178



17,889



110,335



267,278



(14,846)



459,834


OIBDA



800,771



(150,531)



102,690



(336,676)



(19,110)



397,144


Impairments and other



-



-



-



-



-



-


Adjusted OIBDA


$

800,771


$

(150,531)


$

102,690


$

(336,676)


$

(19,110)


$

397,144












































Pay-TV


Wireless


Broadband and
Satellite
Services


Other


Eliminations


Consolidated
Total




For the Year Ended
December 31, 2025


(In thousands)


Segment operating income (loss)


$

2,425,228


$

(495,028)


$

(1,607,404)


$

(18,047,900)


$

1,958


$

(17,723,146)


Depreciation and amortization



262,866



117,509



404,645



844,487



(43,958)



1,585,549


OIBDA



2,688,094



(377,519)



(1,202,759)



(17,203,413)



(42,000)



(16,137,597)


Impairments and other



-



-



1,529,982



16,102,029



-



17,632,011


Adjusted OIBDA


$

2,688,094


$

(377,519)


$

327,223


$

(1,101,384)


$

(42,000)


$

1,494,414






















For the Year Ended
December 31, 2024















Segment operating income (loss)


$

2,647,954


$

(477,991)


$

(117,901)


$

(2,353,915)


$

(2,217)


$

(304,070)


Depreciation and amortization



337,331



153,192



459,796



1,039,920



(60,046)



1,930,193


OIBDA



2,985,285



(324,799)



341,895



(1,313,995)



(62,263)



1,626,123


Impairments and other



-



-



-



-



-



-


Adjusted OIBDA


$

2,985,285


$

(324,799)


$

341,895


$

(1,313,995)


$

(62,263)


$

1,626,123


Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

Adjusted OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization" and "Impairments and other."

OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA, which are presented by segment above, are non-GAAP measures reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

We believe Adjusted OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments as it excludes one-time, non-cash items that we do not consider to be reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To attend the call, please dial: (877-484-6065) (U.S.) or (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13758309) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q4 and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2026 EchoStar. Hughes, HughesNet, DISH, and Boost Mobile are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.


ECHOSTAR CORPORATION




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)












As of December 31,




2025


2024



Assets








Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,883,074


$

4,305,393



Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities


175,838



150,898



Marketable investment securities


1,100,891



1,242,036



Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $79,590 and
$82,628, respectively


1,273,849



1,198,731



Inventory


380,647



455,197



Prepaids and other assets


284,194



655,233



Other current assets


34,678



88,255



Total current assets


5,133,171



8,095,743











Noncurrent Assets:








Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities


176,203



169,627



Property and equipment, net


2,243,515



9,187,132



Regulatory authorizations, net


34,548,952



39,442,166



Other investments, net


194,046



202,327



Operating lease assets


214,549



3,260,768



Intangible assets, net


54,413



74,939



Other noncurrent assets, net


451,506



505,985



Total noncurrent assets


37,883,184



52,842,944



Total assets

$

43,016,355


$

60,938,687











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)








Current Liabilities:








Trade accounts payable

$

541,706


$

740,984



Deferred revenue and other


639,173



650,940



Accrued programming


1,224,222



1,339,072



Accrued interest


309,462



352,499



Other accrued expenses and liabilities


2,327,587



1,804,516



Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations


7,321,269



943,029



Total current liabilities


12,363,419



5,831,040











Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:








Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion


18,658,602



25,660,288



Deferred tax liabilities, net


598,590



4,988,653



Operating lease liabilities


4,137,269



3,211,407



Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities


1,446,477



1,002,074



Total long-term obligations, net of current portion


24,840,938



34,862,422



Total liabilities


37,204,357



40,693,462











Commitments and Contingencies
















Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):








Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
159,266,457 and 155,048,676 shares issued, 157,477,437 and 155,048,676
shares outstanding, respectively


159



155



Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding


131



131



Additional paid-in capital


8,875,937



8,768,360



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(183,188)



(195,711)



Accumulated earnings (deficit)


(2,878,743)



11,618,437



Treasury stock, at cost, 1,789,020 shares


(48,512)



-



Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)


5,765,784



20,191,372



Noncontrolling interests


46,214



53,853



Total stockholders' equity (deficit)


5,811,998



20,245,225



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

43,016,355


$

60,938,687




ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













For the Years Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2023


Revenue:










Service revenue

$

14,023,730


$

14,956,126


$

16,145,763


Equipment sales and other revenue


981,259



869,390



869,835


Total revenue


15,004,989



15,825,516



17,015,598












Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):










Cost of services


9,445,223



10,135,622



9,510,427


Cost of sales - equipment and other


1,685,099



1,636,955



2,434,904


Selling, general and administrative expenses


2,380,253



2,426,816



2,989,154


Depreciation and amortization


1,585,549



1,930,193



1,597,923


Impairments and other


17,632,011



-



761,099


Total costs and expenses


32,728,135



16,129,586



17,293,507












Operating income (loss)


(17,723,146)



(304,070)



(277,909)












Other Income (Expense):










Interest income


228,733



116,625



207,374


Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


(1,521,713)



(481,622)



(90,357)


Other, net


122,812



593,497



(1,770,792)


Total other income (expense)


(1,170,168)



228,500



(1,653,775)












Income (loss) before income taxes


(18,893,314)



(75,570)



(1,931,684)


Income tax (provision) benefit, net


4,386,375



(48,945)



296,860


Net income (loss)


(14,506,939)



(124,515)



(1,634,824)


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax


(9,759)



(4,969)



67,233


Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

$

(14,497,180)


$

(119,546)


$

(1,702,057)












Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common
stock:










Basic


287,589



274,079



270,842


Diluted


287,589



274,079



270,842












Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:










Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$

(50.41)


$

(0.44)


$

(6.28)


Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$

(50.41)


$

(0.44)


$

(6.28)




ECHOSTAR CORPORATION




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(In thousands)















For the Years Ended December 31,




2025


2024


2023


Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net income (loss)


$

(14,506,939)


$

(124,515)


$

(1,634,824)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



1,585,549



1,930,193



1,597,923


Impairments and other



17,632,011



-



761,099


Realized and unrealized losses (gains) and impairments on investments and other



(1,562)



73,217



(46,888)


Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives



-



-



1,693,387


Asset sales and other losses (gains)



(100,028)



(50,418)



-


EchoStar exchange offers debt extinguishment losses (gains)



-



(688,661)



-


Non-cash, stock-based compensation



36,272



36,383



51,514


Interest expense paid in kind on long-term debt



95,120



30,439



-


Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(4,412,902)



28,281



(337,222)


Changes in allowance for credit losses



(3,038)



8,238



14,600


Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



(50,654)



12,555



15,825


Other, net



60,359



151,299



(10,305)


Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities:











Trade accounts receivable



(28,546)



9,569



61,279


Prepaid and accrued income taxes



(10,431)



43,430



15,836


Inventory



59,368



189,648



(37,981)


Other operating assets and operating liabilities



7,895



(129,046)



95,741


Trade accounts payable



(130,828)



108,982



4,108


Deferred revenue and other



(11,313)



(103,718)



(78,555)


Accrued programming and other accrued expenses



(319,707)



(273,179)



267,110


Net cash flows from operating activities



(99,374)



1,252,697



2,432,647













Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities



(3,069,138)



(1,253,543)



(2,407,546)


Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



3,228,293



573,031



3,710,544


Purchases of property and equipment



(965,730)



(1,544,877)



(3,100,921)


Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment



-



-



38,611


Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(676,311)



(951,747)



(1,162,473)


Proceeds from other debt investments



-



-



148,448


Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



-



(1,104)



(2,009)


Sale of assets to CONX



-



26,719



-


Liberty Puerto Rico asset sale



-



95,435



-


Sale of Fiber business



47,207



-



-


Other, net



31,073



7,736



(33,386)


Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,404,606)



(3,048,350)



(2,808,732)













Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Repayment of debt, finance lease and other obligations



(70,063)



(108,961)



(121,981)


Redemption and repurchases of debt



(974,037)



(2,933,714)



(1,643,469)


Proceeds from issuance of debt



150,000



7,886,000



1,500,000


Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



(946)



(316,789)



21,635


Proceeds from issuance of PIPE shares



-



400,000



-


Early debt redemption gains (losses)



11,465



-



73,024


Class A common stock repurchases



(48,512)



-



-


Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee
Stock Purchase Plan



49,199



4,192



10,598


Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



-



(441,998)



-


Purchase of Northstar Manager, LLC's ownership interest in Northstar Spectrum



-



-



(109,432)


Other, net



(27,419)



(5,153)



(7,496)


Net cash flows from financing activities



(910,313)



4,483,577



(277,121)













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



2,644



(5,721)



3,004













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(2,411,649)



2,682,203



(650,202)


Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,593,804



1,911,601



2,561,803


Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

2,182,155


$

4,593,804


$

1,911,601


SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.