PR Newswire
02.03.2026 12:50 Uhr
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD Pioneers New Standard in Surgical Safety with FDA-Cleared Surgiphor 1000mL for Wound Irrigation

The first and only innovation of its kind to receive 510(k) clearance, Surgiphor 1000mL empowers surgical teams with a consistent, antimicrobial solution designed to improve patient care and operating room (OR) efficiency

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Surgiphor 1000mL. As the first and only 1000 mL antimicrobial irrigation system specifically designed for powered lavage, Surgiphor 1000mL provides a standardized, OR-ready solution that enhances surgical safety and efficacy.

This latest addition to the Surgiphor portfolio empowers clinicians to mechanically loosen and remove debris and microorganism from wounds within powered irrigation workflows. By simplifying these complex procedures, Surgiphor 1000mL delivers the consistency, efficiency, and ease of use across a broad range of complex surgical procedures.

Surgiphor 1000mL arrives ready-to-use and completely sterile, eliminating the need for hospital staff to mix solutions by hand. This saves valuable time in the operating room while helping hospitals meet global safety guidelines for surgical wound cleaning.

"This FDA clearance reinforces BD's position as the global leader in surgical irrigation innovation," said Rian Seger, worldwide president of the BD Surgery business. "Surgiphor 1000mL is a unique solution that provides the consistency and safety surgical teams expect from BD, allowing them to focus on what matters most: providing better, safer care for their patients."

Building on the adoption of the original Surgiphor system, the Surgiphor 1000mL configuration gives operating room teams a larger-volume option engineered to fit seamlessly into existing powered irrigation setups.

Key features of Surgiphor 1000mL:

  • Designed for powered irrigation: Compatible with many commonly used powered lavage devices, allowing quick integration into current OR practice.
  • Versatile interchangeability: Includes a powered-device adapter, Y-connector for simple switching between saline and Surgiphor solution, and a twist cap for manual use when needed.
  • Optimized flow and ergonomics: Integrated venting promotes smooth, unrestricted flow, while a collapsible bottle supports efficient evacuation and handling.
  • Terminally sterile PVP-I solution: Part of the only surgical irrigation portfolio that provides terminally sterile PVP-I solutions in multiple sizes and delivery formats.

The expanded Surgiphor portfolio now offers both manual and powered irrigation configurations, giving clinicians flexibility to match the needs of their workflow and patient population. For more information about Surgiphor 1000mL or the Surgiphor Antimicrobial Irrigation System, visit bd.com/surgiphorsystem.

*Not indicated for use as an antimicrobial at or within the wound site.

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:


Media

Investors

Matt Marcus

VP, Public Relations

[email protected]

Shawn Bevec

SVP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

