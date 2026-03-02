AAON Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Carries Record Backlog into 2026
Full Year 2025 Results
(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)
- Delivered strong sales growth in 2025, while margins and earnings reflected strategic investments in production expansion and ERP implementation to support future growth
- Net sales increased 20.1% to $1.44 billion compared to $1.20 billion in 2024
- Gross margin was 26.7% compared to 33.1% in 2024
- GAAP diluted EPS was $1.29 compared to $2.02 in 2024
- Robust bookings trends of both AAON- and BASX-branded equipment support continued market share gains
- Record year-end backlog of $1.83 billion, up 110.9% year-over-year, providing strong visibility entering 2026
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)
- Delivered strong sales growth in the quarter, while margins reflected capacity expansions and upfront fixed costs absorption associated with production ramp-up
- Net sales increased 42.5% to $424.2 million compared to $297.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024
- Gross margin was 25.9% compared to 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024
- GAAP diluted EPS was $0.39 compared to $0.30 in the fourth quarter of 2024
Company Introduces 2026 Outlook
- 2026 outlook reflects revenue growth of 18-20% and gross margins of approximately 29-31%, supported by record backlog, expanded capacity, and improving operational execution
TULSA, Okla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.
Full Year 2025 Results
"2025 represented a year of record growth for AAON, driven by strong bookings and sales reflecting expanding market share and growing demand for our products and custom solutions," said AAON President and CEO Matt Tobolski. "During the year, we executed on targeted investments to support long-term growth and profitability. These actions included strengthening our leadership team, enhancing supply chain management capabilities, and expanding manufacturing capacity. These investments have increased production throughput and expanded our ability to serve customers at scale, although lead times have remained extended as a result of strong order activity and recovery from prior production challenges.
"Our manufacturing footprint increased approximately 25%, and our production capacity for BASX-branded data center equipment more than doubled following the renovation and commissioning of our new 787,000-square-foot Memphis, Tennessee facility. Together, these investments have significantly strengthened the Company's operating foundation and position us well for continued growth and margin improvement in 2026 and beyond.
"The BASX brand more than doubled revenue and ended the year with backlog up 141.3%, reflecting strong adoption of our customized air-side and liquid cooling solutions in the data center market. Demand for AAON-branded equipment also remained strong, and production increased steadily throughout the year, with additional ramping planned. We made substantial progress stabilizing and advancing the implementation of our new Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. While the ERP rollout initially impacted production at our Longview, TX facility, operating performance improved consistently over time, reinforcing our confidence in execution as we focus on continued operational improvement and meeting customer commitments."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 42.5% to $424.2 million, from $297.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. BASX-branded sales increased 138.8% to $181.4 million, reflecting strong demand for both air-side and liquid cooling equipment for data center applications. AAON-branded sales increased 9.5% to $242.8 million, supported by a strong backlog and favorable comparison to the prior-year period, which was adversely impacted by the industry's refrigerant transition. Booking activity remained solid across both brands, led by the BASX brand, which ended the quarter with backlog up 141.3%, while AAON-branded bookings increased approximately 20% compared to the prior-year period.
Gross profit margin in the quarter was 25.9%, compared to 26.1% in the prior-year period. The modest year-over-year decline primarily reflected unabsorbed fixed-cost investments at the Company's new Memphis facility as production capacity was brought online to support a significant ramp of BASX-branded data center equipment, positioning the business for improved operating leverage as volume scales.
Earnings per diluted share were $0.39, an increase of 30.0% year-over-year.
Dr. Tobolski added, "During the quarter, we made meaningful progress expanding production capacity and further advanced our operational readiness for sustained long-term growth. Production at our new Memphis facility is ramping rapidly, while our Longview, Texas facility continues to scale, increasing our ability to support accelerating demand for our data center equipment. BASX-branded equipment sales increased 138.8% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, and backlog increased 141.3%, providing strong visibility as we enter 2026.
"AAON-branded equipment sales increased 9.5% year-over-year, representing our strongest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2024. Despite typical seasonal headwinds, we ended the year with backlog up 60.8%, underscoring the strength and durability of underlying demand. We have a clear and disciplined operational plan in place to continue ramping production in 2026, positioning the Company to deliver solid growth and margin expansion.
"Fourth-quarter margins reflected mixed operating dynamics across our facilities. While production volumes in Tulsa were below plan, Memphis reached profitability earlier than expected, validating our investment strategy. Fixed-cost under-absorption continues to pressure consolidated margins in the near term; however, these impacts are largely transitory and directly tied to capacity ramp-up that is already underway, positioning the Company for improved operating leverage as volumes scale. With capacity in place and execution continuing to improve, we remain confident in our path toward meaningful margin expansion throughout 2026."
Backlog
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
AAON-branded products
$ 526,350
$ 423,316
$ 327,343
BASX-branded products
1,302,145
896,824
539,747
$ 1,828,495
$ 1,320,140
$ 867,090
Total backlog increased 110.9% year-over-year to $1.83 billion, and increased 38.5% sequentially. Growth was driven primarily by the BASX-brand, with backlog increasing 141.3% from the prior year and 45.2% from the prior quarter, while AAON-branded equipment backlog increased 60.8% year-over-year. The Company's growing backlog and robust order activity demonstrate meaningful market share capture as customers prioritize high-performance, energy-efficient, and reliable infrastructure solutions. A significant portion of the BASX-branded backlog is slated for production at the Memphis facility, which will support a steady ramp in production in 2026.
2026 Outlook
Dr. Tobolski concluded, "As we enter early 2026, we are positioned to build on the investments made throughout 2025 in our people, products, manufacturing capabilities, and working capital. While these initiatives carried upfront costs and impacted near-term results, they have meaningfully strengthened AAON's operating foundation and positioned the Company to meet the growing demand in the data center market.
"Our ERP upgrade presented short-term challenges, which are now largely behind us, and is expected to deliver lasting benefits through improved production throughput, operating efficiency, and margin expansion. We begin 2026 with record backlog, allowing us to remain sharply focused on execution and customer delivery. To support a disciplined ramp in production throughput and accelerate margin improvement, we have moderated the pace of near-term ERP rollouts, enhancing returns on our recent investments while ensuring the Company remains well positioned for future IT system upgrade.
"With these actions in place, and with operational execution continuing to improve, we expect 2026 sales to grow 18%-20%, with gross margin of 29%-31%. We also anticipate SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales will be approximately 16% and expect depreciation and amortization expenses of $95-$100 million."
Current
Metric
FY26
YoY Sales Growth
18%-20%
Gross Profit Margin
29%-31%
SG&A as a % of sales
~16%
Depreciation &
$95M-$100M
Segment Results
AAON Oklahoma
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Net sales
$ 215,503
$ 238,748
$ 193,957
Gross profit
$ 59,168
$ 78,803
$ 59,516
Gross profit margin
27.5 %
33.0 %
30.7 %
Net sales for the AAON Oklahoma segment totaled $215.5 million, an increase of 11.1% year-over-year, driven by a strong starting backlog and ongoing production enhancements that improved backlog conversion despite a challenging industry environment. Results in the fourth quarter of 2025 also benefited from a favorable comparison to the prior-year period, which saw disruption due to the industry's refrigerant transition in the prior-year period.
Gross margin for the segment was 27.5%, compared to 30.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was fully attributable to $6.4 million of incremental overhead associated with the Company's new Memphis facility, reflecting investments made to support future production growth and operating leverage.
AAON Coil Products
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Net sales
$ 102,619
$ 70,246
$ 53,019
Gross profit
$ 21,827
$ 7,758
$ 8,535
Gross profit margin
21.3 %
11.0 %
16.1 %
Net sales for the AAON Coil Products segment totaled $102.6 million, up 93.6% compared to the same period last year. Growth was driven primarily by $75.3 million in BASX-branded liquid cooling sales, which increased 198.7% during the period. AAON-branded sales declined 1.8% year-over-year, but increased 15.2% sequentially, highlighting strengthening production momentum.
AAON Coil Products gross margin was 21.3%, increasing year-over-year from 16.1% and sequentially from 11.0%. The year-over-year margin expansion reflected improved operating leverage on higher throughput at the Longview facility, along with a favorable mix of higher-margin BASX sales. This was partially offset by a full five-day plant shutdown at Longview at year-end to conduct a wall-to-wall inventory count.
BASX
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Net sales
$ 106,095
$ 75,244
$ 50,742
Gross profit
$ 28,775
$ 20,300
$ 9,564
Gross profit margin
27.1 %
27.0 %
18.8 %
Net sales for the BASX segment increased 109.1% to $106.1 million, compared to $50.7 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was driven by continued strong demand for data center equipment, supported by robust order intake and elevated backlog levels. Increased production from the Company's new Memphis facility played a key role in expanding capacity and driving higher sales.
BASX segment gross margin was 27.1%, compared to 18.8% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year improvement reflected a favorable comparison and accelerating production at the Memphis facility.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.2 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $398.3 million. Rebecca Thompson, AAON CFO and Treasurer, commented, "In 2025, we made substantial capacity and working-capital investments to support our expanding backlog and ongoing market share gains. As returns on these investments begin to materialize, we expect operating cash flow to improve significantly in 2026, supported by higher earnings and improved working-capital efficiency. This gives us flexibility to continue to focus on our investment in growth for the future with capital expenditure plans of $190.0 million in 2026."
About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. Its highly engineered equipment is sold under the AAON and BASX brands. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in AAON's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by AAON's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and AAON's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$ 424,217
$ 297,718
$ 1,442,076
$ 1,200,635
Cost of sales
314,447
220,103
1,056,352
803,526
Gross profit
109,770
77,615
385,724
397,109
Selling, general and administrative expenses
65,810
48,194
239,480
188,014
Gain on disposal of assets
-
(8)
(4)
(23)
Income from operations
43,960
29,429
146,248
209,118
Interest expense
(5,762)
(1,208)
(17,726)
(2,905)
Other income, net
124
45
230
378
Income before taxes
38,322
28,266
128,752
206,591
Income tax provision
6,290
3,576
21,159
38,032
Net income
$ 32,032
$ 24,690
$ 107,593
$ 168,559
Earnings per share:
Basic EPS
$ 0.39
$ 0.30
$ 1.32
$ 2.07
Diluted EPS
$ 0.39
$ 0.30
$ 1.29
$ 2.02
Cash dividends declared per common share:
$ 0.10
$ 0.08
$ 0.40
$ 0.32
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
81,657,463
81,345,236
81,529,140
81,473,131
Diluted
83,160,224
83,575,989
83,105,538
83,629,502
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Net Sales and Profit
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
AAON Oklahoma
External sales
$ 215,503
$ 193,957
$ 801,209
$ 858,711
Inter-segment sales
29,304
2,116
48,198
6,336
Eliminations
(29,304)
(2,116)
(48,198)
(6,336)
Net sales
215,503
193,957
801,209
858,711
Cost of sales1
156,335
134,441
569,121
538,124
Gross profit
59,168
59,516
232,088
320,587
AAON Coil Products
External sales
$ 102,619
$ 53,019
$ 325,353
$ 143,871
Inter-segment sales
4,298
4,298
16,005
20,192
Eliminations
(4,298)
(4,298)
(16,005)
(20,192)
Net sales
102,619
53,019
325,353
143,871
Cost of sales1
80,792
44,484
255,681
116,287
Gross profit
21,827
8,535
69,672
27,584
BASX
External sales
$ 106,095
$ 50,742
$ 315,514
$ 198,053
Inter-segment sales
(74)
404
502
666
Eliminations
74
(404)
(502)
(666)
Net sales
106,095
50,742
315,514
198,053
Cost of sales1
77,320
41,178
231,550
149,115
Gross profit
28,775
9,564
83,964
48,938
Consolidated gross profit
$ 109,770
$ 77,615
$ 385,724
$ 397,109
1 Presented after intercompany eliminations.
The reconciliation between consolidated gross profit to consolidated income from operations is as follows:
Consolidated gross profit
$ 109,770
$ 77,615
$ 385,724
$ 397,109
Less: Selling, general and administrative expenses
65,810
48,194
239,480
188,014
Add: gain on disposal of assets
-
8
4
23
Consolidated income from operations
$ 43,960
$ 29,429
$ 146,248
$ 209,118
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 13
$ 14
Restricted cash
1,226
6,500
Accounts receivable, net
314,387
147,434
Income tax receivable
27,445
4,115
Inventories, net
261,151
187,420
Contract assets, net
247,037
135,421
Prepaid expenses and other
17,921
7,308
Total current assets
869,180
488,212
Property, plant and equipment, net
631,262
510,356
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
165,799
160,152
Right of use assets
17,988
15,436
Other long-term assets
2,281
242
Deferred tax assets
-
836
Total assets
$ 1,686,510
$ 1,175,234
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Debt, short-term
$ -
$ 16,000
Short-term obligations of NMTC
7,535
-
Accounts payable
110,437
44,645
Accrued liabilities
132,213
99,347
Contract liabilities
80,670
14,913
Total current liabilities
330,855
174,905
Debt, long-term
398,320
138,891
Deferred tax liabilities
30,313
-
Other long term liabilities
23,299
20,743
New market tax credit obligations1
8,738
16,113
Commitments and contingencies (Note 20)
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.004 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,691,075 and 81,436,594 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
327
326
Additional paid-in capital
64,358
68,946
Retained earnings
830,300
755,310
Total stockholders' equity
894,985
824,582
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,686,510
$ 1,175,234
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 107,593
$ 168,559
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
79,191
62,735
Amortization of debt issuance costs
394
154
Amortization of right of use assets
166
189
Provision for (recoveries of) losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments
70
715
Provision for losses on contract assets, net of adjustments
200
399
Provision for (recoveries of) excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs
152
(968)
Share-based compensation
17,994
16,729
Other
(15)
(4)
Deferred income taxes
31,149
(6,606)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(167,023)
(10,041)
Income tax receivable
(23,330)
(5,285)
Inventories
(73,883)
27,080
Contract assets
(111,816)
(90,626)
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
(11,673)
(3,707)
Accounts payable
52,904
16,959
Contract liabilities
65,757
1,156
Extended warranties
831
1,835
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
31,873
13,259
Net cash provided by operating activities
534
192,532
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(190,563)
(195,660)
Proceeds from government incentive grant
12,000
-
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
40
25
Acquisition of intangible assets
(14,329)
(17,491)
Principal payments from note receivable
435
51
Net cash used in investing activities
(192,417)
(213,075)
Financing Activities
Borrowings of debt
915,391
717,897
Payments of debt
(672,204)
(601,091)
Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs
-
4,186
Payment related to financing costs
(1,395)
(664)
Stock options exercised
17,144
31,861
Repurchase of stock - open market
(29,995)
(100,034)
Repurchases of stock - LTIP plans (Note 18)
(9,730)
(8,037)
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
(32,603)
(26,084)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
186,608
18,034
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(5,275)
(2,509)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year
6,514
9,023
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year
$ 1,239
$ 6,514
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
The company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any infrequent events, such as litigation settlements, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
Net income, a GAAP measure
$ 32,032
$ 24,690
$ 107,593
$ 168,559
Add: Memphis incentive fee1
-
-
6,105
-
Profit sharing effect2
-
-
(519)
-
Tax effect
-
-
(1,369)
-
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$ 32,032
$ 24,690
$ 111,810
$ 168,559
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share
$ 0.39
$ 0.30
$ 1.35
$ 2.02
1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities.
2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.
EBITDA
EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.
The company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the company's management team and by other users of the company's consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
Net income, a GAAP measure
$ 32,032
$ 24,690
$ 107,593
$ 168,559
Depreciation and amortization
20,353
17,550
79,191
62,735
Interest expense, net
5,762
1,208
17,726
2,905
Income tax expense
6,290
3,576
21,159
38,032
EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
$ 64,437
$ 47,024
$ 225,669
$ 272,231
Add: Memphis incentive fee1
-
-
6,105
-
Profit sharing effect2
-
-
(519)
-
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
$ 64,437
$ 47,024
$ 231,255
$ 272,231
Adjusted EBITDA margin
15.2 %
15.8 %
16.0 %
22.7 %
1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities.
2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
The following table provides a reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) to adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
2024
(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
SG&A, a GAAP measure
$ 45,288
$ 45,895
$ 48,637
$ 48,194
$ 188,014
Less: Memphis Incentive Fee1
-
-
-
-
-
Profit Sharing effect2
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses
$ 45,288
$ 45,895
$ 48,637
$ 48,194
$ 188,014
As a percent of sales
17.3 %
14.6 %
14.9 %
16.2 %
15.7 %
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
2025
(in thousands)
SG&A, a GAAP measure
$ 51,293
$ 59,147
$ 63,230
65,810
239,480
Less: Memphis Incentive Fee1
2,700
3,405
-
-
6,105
Profit Sharing effect2
(230)
(289)
-
-
(519)
Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses
$ 48,823
$ 56,031
$ 63,230
$ 65,810
$ 233,894
As a percent of sales
15.2 %
18.0 %
16.5 %
15.5 %
16.2 %
1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities.
2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.
SOURCE AAON