Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZPW | ISIN: CA65340P1062 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NE
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 13:59
10,700 Euro
-0,97 % -0,105
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70510,79514:02
10,69510,79513:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEXGEN ENERGY
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD10,700-0,97 %
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD CDIS10,200-3,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.