EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Travaleo Launches 2.0 Platform to Advance Branded Luxury as a Defined Investment Asset Class



02.03.2026 / 13:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MIAMI, FL - March 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Travaleo, LLC ("Travaleo"), a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly-owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), today announced the launch of Travaleo 2.0, an enhanced digital investment platform designed to support the continued institutionalization of branded luxury real estate as a distinct and scalable investment category. The upgraded platform introduces a more streamlined investor interface and expanded offering architecture, allowing for participation across multiple structured vehicles - including both fund-level strategies and individual project-level opportunities. This evolution strengthens Travaleo's long-term objective of segmenting branded luxury into a defined asset allocation strategy within modern portfolios. Historically, luxury-branded hospitality and residences have delivered pricing power, global demand resilience, and brand-driven premiums relative to non-branded comparable. However, access has remained fragmented and project-specific. Travaleo 2.0 is designed to address that fragmentation by providing structured, compliant digital infrastructure capable of supporting diversified offerings under a unified investment framework. The platform was custom-developed in collaboration with Nextsense to create a more tailored, flexible, and scalable foundation aligned with Travaleo's strategic focus. With the launch of Travaleo 2.0, investors will now be able to: Access curated branded luxury real estate funds

Participate in select individual luxury-branded projects

Review structured investment menus across geographies and asset types

Engage through enhanced transparency and digital onboarding processes This expanded architecture allows the Company to more effectively execute its thesis: positioning branded luxury real estate as a defined and investable asset class delivered through modern digital rails. "Branded luxury has consistently demonstrated stronger resilience, pricing power, and performance relative to many traditional residential segments," said Oscar Brito, CEO of Travaleo. "Yet access to these high-quality opportunities has historically been limited to small pools of institutional or ultra-high-net-worth capital. What has been missing is a compliant, structured framework that allows accredited investors to participate in this segment as a defined allocation strategy. Travaleo 2.0 is designed to provide that infrastructure - enabling us to scale, systematize, and broaden access to branded luxury real estate within a disciplined investment structure." Travaleo has already initiated this strategy through the launch of its first structured investment vehicle, the YOO Aruba project under the TRYOI fund. This initial branded luxury offering was designed to demonstrate the platform's ability to segment and package premium hospitality and residential real estate into a defined, professionally managed investment structure. Building on this foundation, the Company intends to announce a second investment vehicle originating from the Travaleo platform, which will focus on luxury real estate opportunities in Venezuela, further expanding the geographic scope and segmentation of its branded luxury strategy. The TRYOI will in YOO-branded luxury residential projects, anchoring its investment in the YOO Aruba projects. This fund is targeting a 17-22% IRR and 5-6% annualized cash yields, once the properties have been stabilized. As digital investment infrastructure continues to mature across global capital markets, Travaleo's enhanced platform positions the Company to better align brand-backed real assets with modern investor expectations around access, transparency, and structured participation. About YOO Aruba YOO Aruba is a 27-Unit branded luxury, new construction project located in the Island of Aruba. The project is expected to begin construction in April of 2026 and is projected to be finalized in 24 months. Unit size are 80-120m2 and the project developers offer hotel management type of services for investors seeking high cash yiled. yooaruba.com

onehappy@yooaruba.com About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly-owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. https://www.travaleo.com/

X: @Travaleo_

invest@travaleo.com About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/

X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc





02.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News