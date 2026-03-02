Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A3LWHE | ISIN: XS2779793061 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 12:54
100,96 
+0,11 % +0,11
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 13:34 Uhr
65 Leser
Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2025 and annual report for 2025

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2025 and the annual report for 2025 on Thursday 5 March 2026 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website https://www.statkraft.com/IR/ and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Webcast
09:30 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com


Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

