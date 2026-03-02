Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2025 and annual report for 2025

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2025 and the annual report for 2025 on Thursday 5 March 2026 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website https://www.statkraft.com/IR/ and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Webcast

09:30 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com