Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic Applied BioSolutions and Inzymes ApS Announce Planned 2026 Commercialization of Non-Animal Dairy Enzyme Following Achievement of Development Milestone

JUPITER, Fla. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic Applied BioSolutions ("Dyadic", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for life science, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial uses, and Inzymes ApS ("Inzymes"), a Denmark-based enzyme company specializing in the development, scale-up, and commercialization of enzymes for sustainable food and beverage applications, today announced the planned 2026 commercialization of recombinant non-animal bovine chymosin, a key enzyme used in cheese production and dairy processing, following the successful completion of final development activities under the companies' collaboration agreement.

Completion of these development activities represents a contractual milestone under the parties' 2023 development and commercialization agreement focused on non-animal dairy enzymes produced using Dyadic's proprietary microbial expression platforms. With achievement of this milestone, Dyadic has earned and received a $200,000 milestone payment and remains eligible to receive royalties on future commercial sales.

Chymosin is the primary milk-clotting enzyme used in cheese manufacturing. The global market for dairy processing enzymes is estimated to be approximately $1.5-$2.0 billion annually, driven by increasing global cheese consumption and rising demand for sustainable, fermentation-derived alternatives to traditional animal-sourced enzymes.

"This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with Dyadic and our shared commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable enzyme solutions to the dairy industry," said Michael Fooken Jensen, CEO of Inzymes ApS. "With final development activities successfully completed, we are advancing with preparations for commercialization in 2026. By combining Dyadic's high-productivity microbial platforms with our scale-up and commercialization expertise, we are positioning this non-animal chymosin to meet evolving customer requirements for performance, consistency, and supply reliability."

Joe Hazelton, President and COO of Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, stated: "The achievement of this development milestone marks important progress under our agreement with Inzymes and demonstrates our ability to advance programs from development through commercialization. We believe our microbial expression platforms support efficient development and scalable manufacturing, and we look forward to expanding into additional enzyme and protein opportunities across our business segments."

Additional non-animal dairy enzyme candidates continue to progress under the collaboration, supporting expansion of the companies' portfolio within the growing market for fermentation-derived food enzymes. The successful completion of final development steps toward commercialization further reinforces the versatility of Dyadic's platforms across food and nutrition, life sciences, and industrial biotechnology applications.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's C1 and Dapibus expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com .

About Inzymes ApS

Inzymes ApS is a Denmark-based enzyme innovation company focused on the development, scale-up, and commercialization of high-performance enzymes for food and beverage applications. Leveraging expertise in fermentation, formulation, and industrial enzyme deployment, Inzymes partners across the value chain to deliver sustainable, food-grade enzyme solutions that improve functionality, efficiency, and product quality. The company is committed to advancing next-generation bioprocessing technologies that support a more sustainable global food system. For more information please visit www.inzymes.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of Dyadic's clinical trial and interest in its protein production platforms, Dyadic's research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Dyadic's history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of Dyadic's microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize Dyadic's microbial protein production platforms or its other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) Dyadic's capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) Dyadic's reliance on information technology; (ix) Dyadic's dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) Dyadic's ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause Dyadic's actual results to differ from its current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Dyadic's expectations.

Media contacts:



Dyadic Applied BioSolutions:

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com

Inzymes ApS:

Michael Fooken Jensen

Email: michael@inzymes.com