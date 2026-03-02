The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) will place sodium batteries at the center of its work on the EU's industrial strategy and is calling for swift action. pv magazine has compiled a list of manufacturers developing this technology in Europe.Sodium-ion batteries are becoming a key focus for the European Union (EU), and the next EU budget must provide funding for the sector, according to European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) President Séamus Boland. "Sodium batteries, and batteries in general, are key to the EU's competitive advantage, and it is urgent that the next Multiannual ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...