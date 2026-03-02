Researchers in Spain have developed a dual-condenser air-to-water heat pump that shifts domestic hot water production to daylight hours, maximizing PV self-consumption. The prototype boosted solar energy use from 9.9% to 55.5% and achieved a peak coefficient of performance of 7.59 under PV-assisted operation.Researchers at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche in Spain have designed an air-to-water heat pump system that can shift domestic hot water (DHW) production to central daylight hours, thus maximizing the utilization of PV power generation. The novelty of the system lies in the use of ...

