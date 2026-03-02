Swedish Television (SVT) selected Vindral as part of its software-based remote production approach for its coverage of the Milano Cortina, marking a significant milestone in the broadcaster's ongoing transformation programme.

The collaboration formed part of SVT's landmark NEO initiative, short for Next-Gen Online Production. Launched in 2020, NEO was created with the ambition of enabling fully software-based remote production and distribution. The project represents not only a technical transformation, but also a shift in mindset, guided by the principle that production workflows should be intuitive and accessible, without requiring specialist engineering expertise to initiate or manage a broadcast. Alongside greater flexibility, the initiative has aimed to deliver improved cost efficiency across remote production environments.

During the Games, Vindral was selected as one of the technology suppliers within the NEO ecosystem, with both of its flagship products, Vindral Composer and Vindral Live, integrated into the live broadcast workflow. The platform enabled low latency contribution feeds to producers, real time compositing and audio processing throughout the event.

Vindral Composer replaced traditional hardware-centric production setups with a software-based compositing solution that was faster to deploy, less complex to configure and more accessible for production teams operating across locations.

Vindral Live Multiviewer supported simultaneous monitoring of multiple channels within the production environment, while Vindral Live delivered production feeds using Media Over QUIC (MOQ), a next generation transport protocol designed to enable ultra-low latency video contribution between remote production sites over standard internet connections.

A central challenge of the NEO project has been to maintain dependable performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional infrastructure, while also increasing operational flexibility. The successful delivery of the Games coverage demonstrated how software-defined production environments can meet the demands of large-scale, global sporting events without compromising reliability or broadcast quality.

Vindral, founded by Swedish technologists with expertise spanning video, audio, real time streaming, computer vision and AI, provides a high-performance live video platform built for modern broadcasters seeking scalable and resilient production models.

Daniel Alinder, CEO at Vindral, commented: "We were proud to support Swedish Television's sports coverage through the NEO project during one of the world's most prestigious sporting events. SVT has long been recognised as a pioneer in broadcast innovation, and working within this forward-looking remote production environment was a strong validation of the platform we have built."

