Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
02.03.2026 13:16 Uhr
CPHI & PMEC China: The largest pharma show in Asia makes its return to Shanghai this June 2026

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China 2026 is set to take place from 16 to 18 June 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), building on its extremely successful run over the last few years.

CPHI & PMEC China 2026

As the world's premier destination for pharmaceutical ingredients and manufacturing solutions, this year's edition is set to bring together over 110,000 attendees, and more than 3,600 local and international exhibitors. This comfortably makes CPHI & PMEC China Asia's largest pharma event, offering unparalleled opportunities to source, supply and innovate within China's pharmaceutical powerhouse.

The extraordinary growth of CPHI & PMEC China speaks to the country's reputation as the global hub for pharmaceutical building blocks. The event has become the essential marketplace for global products and solutions that power modern medicine worldwide, from APIs and natural extracts, machinery, laboratory instruments and packaging, to biotech and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Orhan Caglayan, Executive Vice President, Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets, adds, "The growth of CPHI & PMEC China mirrors the extraordinary pace of innovation in China, solidifying its position as the ultimate destination for sourcing, supply chain optimisation and forging strategic partnerships. CPHI & PMEC China 2026 is a testament to the resilience and future-forward vision of the pharmaceutical industry."

The 2026 edition will feature expanded zones, including TCM pavilions and next-generation API showcases, reflecting China's dual strengths in heritage ingredients and cutting-edge pharmaceutical advancements. First-time exhibitors and specialized areas for medical aesthetic packaging, frontier technologies, and smart lab spaces will further enhance the event's comprehensive offerings.

Attendees will gain access to Asia's largest concentration of pharmaceutical machinery manufacturers and cutting-edge production technologies. Live equipment demonstrations, technical seminars, and networking programs, such as the Hosted Buyer Matchmaking Program and plant visits, will facilitate direct connections between international buyers and leading suppliers.

More than 100 conferences and workshops, led by over 700 experts and officials, will provide attendees with unparalleled access to market intelligence and technical expertise. These sessions position participants at the heart of rapid innovation, from investigational drugs to biotech and machinery developments.

Don't miss this definitive global platform for sourcing from China's leading manufacturers, discovering TCM ingredients and natural extracts, evaluating pharmaceutical machinery for production needs, partnering with contract manufacturers, networking, learning and staying ahead of trends in pharmaceutical innovation.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.cphi.com/china/en/home.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923341/press_release_pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-largest-pharma-show-in-asia-makes-its-return-to-shanghai-this-june-2026-302700982.html

