Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
02.03.2026 13:42 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Diana Dyer Bartlett

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300D32517C2M3A561

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GB00B6VTTK07

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acqusition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.54

2,672

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

2,672

- Price

£20,146.88

e)

Date of the transaction

27.02.26

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


