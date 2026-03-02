Optimal Dynamics Launches Scale, the First Decision-Native Agentic System Built to Proactively Secure the Right Freight

Scale continuously determines where freight is needed to balance carrier networks and deploys intelligent autonomous agents to secure it in real time.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer of Transportation Decision Systems (TDS), today announced the launch of Scale, the industry's first Decision-Native Agentic System (DNAS), a new class of software that unifies optimization intelligence and autonomous agents to drive profitable growth, network balance, and high service levels.

Unlike traditional agentic tools that react to individual requests or operate in isolation, Scale is built around a decision optimization engine that continuously understands a carrier's network. It identifies where capacity is constrained, where imbalance is developing, and where additional freight is proactively needed to improve utilization, service, and profitability.

From that foundation, Scale deploys an always-on, autonomous agentic workforce that operates continuously on a customer's behalf. It searches, negotiates, bids, and procures freight across load boards, direct shipper channels, email, and EDI, aggregating opportunities across multiple sources into a single execution layer. This decision-native foundation determines which freight should be secured, from where, and when it should move, to keep the network balanced and ensure every action directly supports the network's strategic needs.

"As a carrier, the hardest part isn't finding freight, it's knowing which freight actually improves your network," said Karen Smerchek, President at Veriha Trucking. "With Scale, we expect to move from reactive decision-making to a system that continuously tells us where freight is needed ahead of time, and then works the market to secure it. Shifting towards proactive, network-aware procurement will help us stay balanced and profitable as conditions change."

Breaking the "Accept Everything" Trap

"In today's market, the pressure to accept more freight is intense, but accepting the wrong freight creates downstream problems," said Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics. "Carriers don't just need automation; they need a system that understands their network and proactively works to improve it. Scale makes smarter decisions earlier in the order lifecycle, where imbalance and profit erosion often begin."

Traditional freight procurement relies on manual effort, gut feel, or reactive tools that treat each load as a standalone decision. Scale replaces this approach with a shared decision system that continuously aligns revenue growth with utilization, service performance, and profitability.

By proactively identifying where freight is needed, and autonomously working the market to secure it, Scale helps carriers avoid costly deadhead, protect service commitments, and grow profitably.

Optimization Decides. Agents Act.

While conventional agents follow learned patterns or scripted workflows, Scale is decision-native by design. Optimal Dynamics' core optimization engine continuously evaluates opportunities across the entire network. In parallel, the Atlas agentic layer executes the necessary actions by sourcing, negotiating, or declining freight autonomously and at scale.

This tight coupling of decision intelligence and execution ensures that Scale's agents are not just fast, but intentional, coordinated, and operationally sound.

"What excites us most about Scale is the idea of an always-on agentic workforce that's working for us across load boards, direct channels, and inbound requests at the same time," said Michael McGovern, Chief Operating Officer at Leonard's Express. "Instead of our team chasing opportunities manually, we expect Scale's agents to aggregate freight from many places, act autonomously, and secure the loads that align with our network strategy without us having to intervene on every decision."

With the launch of Scale, Optimal Dynamics completes the third and most critical component of the industry's first comprehensive Transportation Decision System (TDS). Together, these components form a decision-native architecture that bridges the gap between optimization and execution by delivering real-time actions that keep carrier networks balanced and profitable.

Optimal Dynamics will showcase Scale live at the TCA Annual Convention in Orlando. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #409 to see the Decision-Native Agentic System (DNAS) in action and learn how proactive, autonomous freight procurement can transform network performance. To request a personalized demo, visit www.optimaldynamics.com .

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer of Transportation Decision Systems (TDS), provides the decision intelligence layer that powers logistics transformation. Built on more than 40 years of research originating at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics uses a proprietary decision-native architecture to automate, optimize, and scale trucking and transportation operations. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group, and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com.

