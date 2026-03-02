Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Metalshub, a leading digital platform provider for the metals and mining industry, to run online auctions of graphite flake from its Lac des Iles graphite mine and processing plant ("LDI") in Quebec.

Through Metalshub's trading platform, Northern Graphite plans to launch competitive bidding events for four natural flake graphite grades: 20x50 (jumbo), 50x80 (large), 80x150 (medium), and M100 (fines). Through structured request-for-bid workflows, the Company aims to enhance market visibility and enable transparent, market-driven price discovery for its graphite portfolio.

Natural graphite has long been priced through private, bilateral negotiations, with limited transparency and no centralized exchange or widely accepted benchmark. By introducing competitive digital auctions, Northern is helping bring greater transparency and real-time price discovery to the graphite market. Natural flake graphite plays a critical role in a range of industrial applications, including refractories, lubricants, strategic and defense related components and as the anode material in lithium-ion batteries. As demand for battery materials continues to increase, transparent spot markets and efficient allocation mechanisms are becoming increasingly important for producers and consumers alike.

"Digitalizing the majority of our spot sales is a natural evolution for Northern and for the graphite market," said Northern Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "By partnering with Metalshub, we are bringing greater transparency, efficiency and market-driven price discovery to our sales process, while providing customers with a simple and competitive way to secure supply from North America's only producing graphite mine."

"We are pleased to welcome Northern Graphite to the Metalshub platform," added Dr. Frank Jackel, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Metalshub. "Their decision to conduct bidding events for multiple flake graphite grades underscores the growing relevance of digital sales channels in battery and industrial mineral markets. Together, we are contributing to increased transparency and structured price discovery in the natural graphite sector."

Through Metalshub's marketplace, Northern Graphite will be able to engage with a global network of qualified buyers, conduct auditable bidding processes, and generate data-driven insights to support commercial decision-making. The platform's digital infrastructure is designed to facilitate efficient transactions while improving transparency in markets where liquidity is still developing.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is the only flake graphite producing company in North America. Northern is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Group, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec, where the Company is boosting output to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia, which is currently on care and maintenance, and represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

Northern Graphite Corporation