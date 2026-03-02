Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a high-grade gold-silver vein system at its 100%-owned Ruby Creek Project, located near Atlin, British Columbia. Results from the 2025 field season have defined a new drill target at the Lakeview area and expanded mineralization at Little Edna and along the BDX trend.

"These results are significant for the Company as they confirm the presence of a high-grade, structurally controlled precious metals system at Lakeview and support advancement toward drill testing," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO of EraNova. "As the Company advances the Adanac molybdenum deposit toward a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment, the identification of multiple high-grade mineralized zones across Ruby Creek continues to demonstrate its district-scale potential. Our objective is to systematically advance both the development-stage molybdenum asset and emerging precious metals targets to unlock value across the broader district. I believe we are at a pivotal time for the Company and only just beginning to uncover the potential of the Ruby Creek Property."

Highlights Samples (from outcrop (o/c), unless noted)

Lakeview Target

Grab samples up to 257 g/t Au and 3,660 g/t Ag (same sample)

Additional high-grade sample of 113.1 g/t Au and 2,202 g/t Ag

15 samples >1 g/t Au (6 float samples)

10 samples >100 g/t Ag (1 float sample)

Subparallel, sub-vertical quartz-carbonate veins

Surface expression spans ~200 m x 250 m

Little Edna Target

2-metre-wide quartz vein hosting visible native gold

Grab sample up to 166 g/t Au and 688 g/t Ag hosting visible gold

1-metre channel sample returned 197 g/t Ag

Multi-metal outcrop values including: Pb up to 1.4% Cu up to 0.23% Zn up to 0.67%



BDX Trend (Float grab samples)

Silver up to 736 g/t Ag

Pb up to 2.0%

Tungsten (WO3) up to 0.68%



Table 1. Selected 2025 Assay Results

Target Sample Type Ag(g/t) Au (g/t) Pb(%) Zn (%) WO3(%) Lakeview 5563838 Grab (o/c) 3660 257.00 1.40 0.16 0.00 Lakeview 5563839 Grab (o/c) 2202 113.10 0.87 0.12 0.00 Little Edna 1893487 Grab (o/c) 688 165.79 1.38 0.12 0.00 Little Edna 1893491 Channel (1 metre) 197 0.02 0.31 0.03 0.00 BDX 3835751 Grab (Float) 736 0.01 2.04 0.01 0.15 BDX 3835755 Grab (Float) 55 0.00 0.09 0.02 0.68 *WO3 calculated as W times 1.2616.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of average grades or mineralized zones.

Figure 1: 2025 surface rock sample locations and selected gold, silver and tungsten oxide assay results - Lakeview Area, Ruby Creek Property.

Lakeview - High-Grade Vein Field

The Lakeview target consists of a series of subparallel, sub-vertical quartz-carbonate veins hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks of the Cache Creek Complex. Larger veins (generally up to 3 metres wide) are interspersed with smaller (up to 10 cm) parallel and cross-cutting veins.

Surface mapping and sampling indicate mineralization across an area approximately 200 metres by 250 metres. The high-grade gold-silver tenor, combined with structural continuity, supports the definition of a priority drill target.





Little Edna - Visible Gold Discovery

During the 2025 field season, the Company uncovered the main body of the Little Edna vein, located north of previously mapped gold-bearing veins. The vein measures approximately 2 metres in width and hosts visible native gold.

Grab sampling returned up to 166 g/t gold and 688 g/t silver, while channel sampling confirmed significant silver values over measurable widths.

The presence of associated copper, lead, zinc, and tungsten further supports the interpretation of a structurally controlled polymetallic system.

Figure 3: Quartz vein exposure at the Little Edna Zone, Ruby Creek Property (2025 field season).

Figure 4: Close-up of visible native gold hosted within quartz vein material from the Little Edna Zone, Ruby Creek Property (2025 field season sample).

Development + Discovery Strategy



The Ruby Creek property is underpinned by the Surprise Lake Batholith, a large Cretaceous intrusive system known to host multiple styles of mineralization including porphyry molybdenum, skarn, epithermal, and intrusion-related gold systems.

EraNova continues to advance a dual-track strategy:

Development Track

The Company is advancing the Adanac molybdenum Project toward a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), building on approximately 74,000 metres of historical drilling and prior feasibility work. Exploration Track*

In parallel, EraNova is actively advancing a pipeline of high-impact exploration targets across its 29,734-hectare land package, including: Silver Surprise Zone: High-grade silver samples up to 16,030 g/t Ag have been confirmed at surface. Ruffner Copper-Gold Porphyry: During the 2025 field season, field work collected several grab samples that assayed up to 8.1% Cu and 36.8 g/t Au, coupled with mapping and magnetics surveys suggesting a buried copper-gold porphyry target, to be followed up in 2026. Lakeview Gold-Silver System (Emerging Multi-Zone Target Area): A newly defined high-grade, structurally controlled precious metals corridor comprising the Lakeview Main, Little Edna, and BDX zones. Surface sampling returned values up to 257 g/t Au and 3,660 g/t Ag, supporting advancement toward drill testing.

* The potential quantity and grade of the exploration targets described herein are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

Analytical Methods and QA/QC



Rock and channel samples were collected during the 2025 field season and submitted to Bureau Veritas for analysis. Samples were crushed and pulverized prior to analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multi-element analyses were conducted using 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion with ultratrace ICP-MS analysis. Over-limit silver, lead, zinc, and tungsten samples were analyzed using appropriate over-limit analytical techniques including four acid digestion, fire assay and lithium borate fusion XRF where applicable. Conversion to WO3 % = W % × 1.2616. All results passed laboratory QA/QC screening.

Qualified Person



Mr. Nicholas Clive Aspinall, M.Sc., P.Eng., is a consulting geologist to EraNova and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Aspinall has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information, and has approved the technical information contained herein.

About EraNova Metals Corp.

EraNova Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects across western Canada.

The Company's flagship asset is the Ruby Creek Property, a 29,700-hectare land package near Atlin, BC that hosts both the Adanac Molybdenum Project, a development-stage deposit with historic feasibility, and the Atlin Discovery Project, an emerging pipeline of high-grade gold, silver, copper, and tungsten zones.

EraNova also holds two additional 100%-owned assets: the Big Ledge Zinc-Lead Project, located 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC, and the South Thompson Nickel Project in west-central Manitoba.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: statements regarding the identification of new drill targets; the potential extent, continuity, or significance of mineralization at the Lakeview, Little Edna, BDX, Silver Surprise, and Ruffner zones; plans for future drill testing and exploration programs; advancement of the Adanac Molybdenum Project toward a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"); the Company's dual-track development and exploration strategy; and the broader potential of the Ruby Creek Property.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: the accuracy and reliability of geological interpretations and sampling data; that surface sampling results are indicative of underlying mineralized systems; that future exploration will confirm continuity and scale of mineralization; that drilling and exploration programs will proceed as planned; that necessary permits and regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner; that the Company will have access to sufficient capital and technical resources; and that commodity prices and market conditions will remain supportive.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the inherent risks of mineral exploration and development; that surface grab and float samples may not be representative of broader mineralized zones; that drilling may not confirm the presence, continuity, grade, or economic potential of mineralization; that conceptual exploration targets may not result in the delineation of mineral resources; changes in commodity prices, capital and operating cost assumptions, or exchange rates; regulatory and permitting delays; access to financing; and general economic, market, or geopolitical conditions.

Although EraNova believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

