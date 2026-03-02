Milestone includes more than 6 million PCIOL implants worldwide, with PanOptix and Vivity leading globally in trifocal and EDOF IOLs 1,*

PanOptix delivers outstanding patient satisfaction and freedom from glasses; Vivity has a proven exceptionally low rate of visual disturbances 2-8,**,?,§,^,‡

Alcon is committed to furthering innovation in the IOL space and plans to launch new technologies in key markets this year

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today proudly announced that more than 175 million of its intraocular lenses (IOLs) have been implanted worldwide.9,+ Alcon has more than 30 years of IOL experience with its robust portfolio encompassing the Clareon and AcrySof IQ families of IOLs, including Monofocal, Vivity, PanOptix and PanOptix Pro, all with Toric options and ultraviolet (UVA) and blue light filtering (BLF) technologies. This achievement underscores Alcon's leadership in IOLs and commitment to continuous innovation.

This significant milestone includes more than 6 million of Alcon's latest-generation of presbyopia-correcting IOLs (PCIOLs) that have been implanted globally, helping patients attain greater visual freedom after cataract surgery.1,* Introduced in 2015, PanOptix represented a paradigm shift for surgeons and a golden opportunity for patients the possibility of spectacle independence and clear vision at near, intermediate and distance.2,4,§ In July 2015, Thomas Kohnen, MD, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, implanted the first AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL worldwide.

"PanOptix has been a gamechanger. It reshaped what we could confidently offer after cataract surgery reliable vision at everyday distances with the kind of visual freedom patients tell me matters most," said Dr. Kohnen. "Since that first case in 2015, I've implanted PanOptix in thousands of eyes, and I continue to see how it helps my patients get back to the things they love without relying on glasses."

PanOptix has surpassed 4 million implants worldwide.1,* With exceptional visual outcomes and patient satisfaction, 99% of PanOptix patients said they would have the same lens implanted again.2,3,**, ? PanOptix was also recognized with the "Best Medical Technology" award at the 50th Prix Galien USA in 2021. In 2025, ten years after launching the world's most implanted trifocal IOL, Alcon advanced this technology by introducing Clareon PanOptix Pro now available in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. PanOptix Pro provides half the light scatter of PanOptix and an unprecedented 94% light utilization for a trifocal IOL.10,11,†,8 It is designed for better image contrast and more uninterrupted light distribution across the full visual range.10,a,ß

"I have a long history of delivering outstanding post-surgical vision to my cataract patients with PanOptix," said Neda Shamie, MD at Maloney-Shamie-Hura Vision Institute in Los Angeles, California. "PanOptix Pro builds on that legacy with an advanced optical design delivering less light scatter and better image contrast. I have long trusted Alcon PCIOLs so much so that I chose PanOptix and Vivity IOLs for my parents' cataract surgeries."

Additionally, Alcon developed Vivity, the first non-diffractive extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL, which has surpassed 2 million implants.1,12,13,*,± This innovation provides a PCIOL option for patients who have demanding visual needs, such as frequent nighttime driving, or those who are not a candidate for a diffractive IOL. Vivity provides glasses-free distance and intermediate vision, along with functional near vision -with a clinically proven, exceptionally low rate of visual disturbances.5-8,14,15,††,^,‡,++ Its innovative design was transformative for cataract patients, ultimately accelerating growth for the entire PCIOL market.

Jiwon Jeong, MD, Fatima Eye Clinic, Chagwon, South Korea, was an early adopter of Vivity and has performed recent studies comparing the IOL to more recently available products.16,17 "From my earliest Vivity cases, what stands out is how naturally patients settle into their everyday vision without thinking about glasses all the time and how consistent their vision and satisfaction remains over time. Even as the eye heals and anatomical structures change slightly, Vivity demonstrates stable performance across a broad range of patient profiles its greatest clinical strength and the reason it is a go-to IOL in my practice."

"Our leadership in IOLs is built on a foundation of continuous innovation from PanOptix, the first trifocal IOL, to Vivity's breakthrough non-diffractive wavefront design, and now PanOptix Pro with advanced light utilization and reduced scatter," said Sean Clark, Vice President and General Manager, Global Surgical Franchise at Alcon. "These advancements empower surgeons to deliver exceptional outcomes and will help patients see brilliantly for years to come."

Every four seconds, an Alcon IOL is implanted in an eye.18 Through continuous innovation across monofocal, toric, and PCIOL solutions, Alcon is committed to addressing patients' unmet vision needs and plans to launch new IOL technologies in key markets later this year pending regulatory approvals. For more information about cataract surgery and Alcon IOLs, visit MyAlcon.com.

About Clareon IOLs

The Clareon Family of Lenses are artificial lenses implanted in the eye of adult patients following cataract surgery. The Clareon Aspheric Hydrophobic Acrylic IOLs are designed to allow for clear distance vision. However, you will likely still need glasses for reading and for distance vision particularly if you already have astigmatism. The family of Clareon intraocular lenses (IOLs) also includes presbyopia-correcting IOLs: Clareon PanOptix Pro, Clareon PanOptix Pro Toric, Clareon PanOptix, Clareon PanOptix Toric, Clareon Vivity and Clareon Vivity Toric. Each of these IOLs is indicated for visual correction of aphakia in adult patients following cataract surgery. In addition, the Clareon Toric IOLs are indicated to correct pre-existing corneal astigmatism at the time of cataract surgery. The Clareon PanOptix and Clareon PanOptix Pro lens mitigates the effects of presbyopia by providing improved intermediate and near visual acuity while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity with a reduced need for eyeglasses, compared to a monofocal IOL. The Clareon Vivity lens mitigates the effects of presbyopia by providing an extended depth of focus. Compared to an aspheric monofocal IOL, the lens provides improved intermediate and near visual acuity while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity. All of these IOLs are intended for placement in the capsular bag. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the risk/benefit ratio before implanting any IOL in a patient with any of the conditions described in the Directions for Use that accompany each IOL. Prior to surgery, physicians should provide prospective patients with a copy of the Patient Information Brochure available from Alcon, informing them of possible risks and benefits associated with these IOLs. Reference the Directions for Use labelling for each IOL for a complete listing of indications, warnings and precautions.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Based on worldwide IOL unit sales of AcrySof IQ Vivity and PanOptix, and Clareon Vivity, PanOptix and PanOptix Pro IOLs, as of Q3 2025.

Based on data for AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL.

Response to the following question on IOLSAT questionnaire (Version 1.0, December 20, 2018) at 6 months post-op "Given your vision today, if you had to do it all over, would you have the same lenses implanted again?"; n=127.

Based on a meta-analysis of 13 studies with a total of more than 600 patients.

Results from a prospective, randomized, parallel group, subject- and assessor-masked, multisite trial of 107 subjects bilaterally implanted with the AcrySof IQ Vivity Extended Vision IOL and 113 with the AcrySof IQ IOL with 6 months' follow-up.

Results from a prospective, multi-country randomized controlled trial of 159 subjects implanted with the AcrySof IQ Vivity Extended Vision IOL and 123 with the AcrySof IQ IOL with 6 months' follow-up.

Based on unit sales of Alcon IOLs from 1993 through January 2026.

Compared to Clareon PanOptix. PanOptix has 88% light utilization (12% scatter light)/PanOptix Pro has 94% light utilization (6% scatter light).

Based on manufacturer reported values and respective methodology for trifocal IOLs including Clareon PanOptix, Envista Envy, AT Elana, Gemetric and Rayner. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Simulated photopic through-focus point spread function (light intensity [energy]) -polychromatic.

Compared to Clareon PanOptix.

Defined as modified Miyata grade 0, <25mv/mm2 over 3 years (n=138), and over 9 years (n=20), respectively.

IOLSAT questionnaire, in bright conditions, 6 months post-implantation.

Allows you to see clearly at far and intermediate distances. You may require glasses for reading small print. Results may vary; talk to your doctor.

Dr. Kohnen, Dr. Shamie and Dr. Jeong are Consultants to Alcon.

