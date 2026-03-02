Leading Smart Pet Technology Company Enters UK and European Markets to Meet Growing Demand for Advanced Pet Health Monitoring

Fi, the leader in smart pet technology, today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom and the European Union, aiming to provide pet parents with greater peace of mind and confidence in caring for their dogs. With this international expansion, millions of pet parents across the UK and EU will now have access to Fi products, the award-winning dog wearable that combines GPS tracking, health monitoring, and Escape Alerts to provide comprehensive care for their beloved companions.

Fi Series 3+

Fi's International Growth

Following its successful launch in Canada and Mexico earlier this year, Fi continues its global expansion into key European markets where there has been substantial demand for advanced pet technology solutions. Pet parents in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and additional EU countries can now purchase Fi collars directly, with the company shipping to each of these markets and providing a seamless experience.

Europe is a strategic growth region for Fi, with a rapidly expanding pet tech market driven by increasing consumer adoption of connected pet devices and a focus on pet health and wellness. As the most advanced smart collar on the market, the Fi Series 3+ offers pet parents real-time location tracking, activity monitoring and health insights to support safe, healthy lives for their dogs.

To support international expansion, the Fi app will be available in multiple languages, including English (UK), German, French and Dutch, with additional European languages to follow. This ensures that Fi members worldwide can access the full suite of features and content in their native language.

"Fi has experienced incredible growth in the United States, and we're excited to bring the most advanced AI-powered technology yet to pet parents across the UK and Europe," said Jonathan Bensamoun, co-founder and CEO of Fi. "The Series 3+ is the first dog wearable that can detect behaviors and help track changes in these behaviors that may indicate potential health concerns worth discussing with your veterinarian. The response from European pet parents has been overwhelming, and this expansion allows us to serve millions more dogs and their families."

What Makes Fi Series 3+ Different

Fi Series 3+ is the world's first AI-powered dog collar, engineered to help pet parents feel more in control and confident in their dog's safety and health. The collar delivers real-time behavioral and health insights, unlocking a new era of intelligent, proactive dog care. The AI powering Fi Series 3+ is built on behavioral data from hundreds of dog breeds studied in real-world environments and trained on the most extensive collection of dog data. As a result, the collar captures subtle, meaningful changes in a dog's behavior with up to 80 percent accuracy.

Key features include:

AI-Powered Behavior Tracking Track barking, licking, scratching, eating and drinking to detect trends and irregularities over time

Enhanced GPS Tracking Double the signal sensitivity for faster, more accurate location tracking, even in rural and low connectivity areas

Activity and Sleep Monitoring Track daily steps, sleep quality and distance traveled to monitor your dog's overall wellness

Escape Alerts Instant notifications if your dog leaves a designated Safe Zone

Lost Dog Mode Create a search party network to help locate your dog with pinpoint accuracy

Apple Watch Integration Check your dog's location and activity right from your wrist

Extended Battery Life Up to three months of battery life on a single charge

Durable Design Waterproof, slim enough for 24/7 wear, and built to withstand active dog lifestyles

Commitment to European Pet Parents

As part of its international launch, Fi is establishing dedicated customer support teams for UK and EU markets, ensuring pet parents receive assistance in their local languages and time zones. Fi Series 3+ is available for purchase on fitracking.com with shipping to all supported UK and EU markets.

ABOUT FI

Founded by Jonathan Bensamoun and Loren Kirkby in 2017, Fi builds cutting-edge technology to elevate the relationship between pet parents and their pets. Since launching the first GPS-enabled dog-tracking collar in 2019, Fi has empowered millions of dog parents with insights into their dogs' whereabouts and behavior. By allowing dog owners to locate their dogs from anywhere in the world, Fi has saved thousands of dogs' lives by providing real-time escape notifications and accurate GPS tracking for dog parents. Fi smart trackers also enable parents to monitor their dogs' health and compare their activity with other dogs on the Fi network. With Fi, pet parents make sure their best friends live their best lives. For more information, visit fitracking.com.

