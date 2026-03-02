Dalton Maag, the independent typeface design studio, today launched a comprehensive overhaul of its retail font licensing structure, consolidating complex rights into four licence types. The new model aims to eliminate 'licence anxiety' for creatives and businesses by replacing narrow, technical restrictions with broad, generous permissions.

For many years, the font industry has been defined by confusing bundling practices and legal traps. Whether a licence is too granular forcing buyers to make too many small decisions or too restrictive blocking reasonable use the result is the same: obstacles that hinder rather than enable creativity and communication. Dalton Maag's new licensing structure directly addresses these challenges.

"We've seen font licensing become harder to understand and easier to get wrong," said Lukas Paltram, Executive Creative Director at Dalton Maag. "Our goal was to make licensing as simple as it can be without sacrificing fairness. Designers should be able to focus on their work, not on interpreting edge cases."

Richard Bailey, Operations Director, added: "We've replaced technicalities with four licence types based on practical actions. Organizations should only pay for the value they receive measured by actual usage such as number of users, units, or page impressions not unreasonable metrics like company size or revenue."

A Streamlined Structure for Modern Needs

The new structure consolidates all retail uses into four broad categories, modernizing definitions to reflect the reality of content creation in 2026:

Install Use : Install fonts on devices to create documents, presentations, social media content, and artwork. This licence explicitly includes unattended devices, such as digital signage and interactive kiosks.

: Install fonts on devices to create documents, presentations, social media content, and artwork. This licence explicitly includes unattended devices, such as digital signage and interactive kiosks. Host Link : Self-host webfonts and link them via CSS to your websites and online ads. This licence combines web and ad traffic into a single 'page impressions' metric, allowing organizations to benefit from volume discount tiers.

: Self-host webfonts and link them via CSS to your websites and online ads. This licence combines web and ad traffic into a single 'page impressions' metric, allowing organizations to benefit from volume discount tiers. Embed Distribute : Embed fonts into distributed products, including eBooks, apps, games, and hardware. This allows projects to pivot between formats, such as from an eBook to an app, without needing to switch licence types.

: Embed fonts into distributed products, including eBooks, apps, games, and hardware. This allows projects to pivot between formats, such as from an eBook to an app, without needing to switch licence types. Unlimited: An all-inclusive licence, including all rights above plus software bundle distribution and server installation.

Commitment to Transparency

Under this new model, every new retail licence provides perpetual rights with no recurring fees. There are no hidden charges for using fonts in logo artwork and no 'size traps' based on employee count or revenue.

FontPass, In Parallel

The same approach applies to Dalton Maag's font licensing subscription service, FontPass. Subscribers will see these clearer entitlements across the service, including the free tier for Creative Agencies, supporting a smoother path from concept to paid commercial output without licensing friction.

About Dalton Maag

Dalton Maag is a typeface design studio dedicated to designing typefaces that help brands communicate with the world. With an emphasis on transparency, simplicity, and collaboration, Dalton Maag offers a high-quality font library and custom font solutions for clients worldwide.

