PR Newswire
02.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
Keebo Appoints Eric Shoemaker as Chief Executive Officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Keebo, Inc., a pioneer in autonomous cloud data warehouse optimization, today announced the appointment of Eric Shoemaker as Chief Executive Officer.

Keebo, Inc. company logo.

Shoemaker is a seasoned SaaS executive with a proven record of building and scaling high-growth software companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Device42 prior to its $230 million acquisition by Freshworks. He previously held leadership roles at CloudHealth Technologies and Carbon Black (formerly Bit9), where he helped scale multi-cloud management and security platforms serving global enterprise customers.

As enterprises increase investment in data platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks, managing performance and cloud spend has become a strategic priority. Built on patented Data Learning technology, Keebo's agentic AI continuously analyzes production workloads and autonomously optimizes query performance, infrastructure utilization, and costs across modern data stacks, delivering measurable ROI for enterprise customers.

Shoemaker will lead Keebo's next phase of growth by scaling go-to-market operations, expanding strategic partnerships, and accelerating enterprise adoption. He succeeds Barzan Mozafari, who will remain engaged as a co-founder.

"Eric's track record growing enterprise infrastructure companies made him the ideal leader for Keebo's next chapter of growth," said Barzan Mozafari, Keebo co-founder and board member. "As demand for autonomous data optimization accelerates, enterprises are seeking trusted, proven solutions that deliver measurable outcomes at scale. Eric will build on Keebo's strong roster of marquee customers, deepen its enterprise presence, and broaden adoption across organizations worldwide."

Shoemaker added, "Positioned at the intersection of AI, data infrastructure, and cost optimization, Keebo is uniquely equipped to deliver measurable business impact. I'm excited to work closely with the board and the Keebo team to accelerate our momentum and help customers improve the efficiency and economics of their data platforms."

About Keebo, Inc.
Keebo is pioneering autonomous cloud data warehouse optimization with agentic AI. Its patented Data Learning technology continuously analyzes production workloads and automatically optimizes query performance, infrastructure utilization, and costs across modern data stacks. The company is backed by experienced investors, including .406 Ventures and True Ventures. Learn more at keebo.ai.

Media Contact
Keebo Marketing Team | press@keebo.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921794/Keebo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keebo-appoints-eric-shoemaker-as-chief-executive-officer-302699660.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
