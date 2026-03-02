GetYourGuide Appoints Rob Rekrutiak as Chief Product Officer

GetYourGuide scales product leadership to capture the €420 billion global experiences market through AI-led platform innovation

Berlin, Germany | March 2, 2026 GetYourGuide, the world's leading marketplace for travel experiences, on Monday named Rob Rekrutiak as its Chief Product Officer. Rekrutiak joins from senior product leadership roles at Google, Lyft and Gojek - the Southeast Asia's food delivery leader - and will be based at the company's global headquarters in Berlin.

Rekrutiak arrives both at a pivotal time for the company and the rapidly accelerating experience economy. GetYourGuide surpassed €1 billion in revenue in 2025, with 33 million experiences booked, signaling that travelers are moving away from material spending toward intentional, experience-led travel. Consumers increasingly say they would rather spend on a moment than a possession, and GetYourGuide sees this shift as its defining opportunity.

?Johannes's View on the Market Opportunity

"Rob sees what we see: a fragmented market with extraordinary supply and a consumer who has never wanted experiences more," said Johannes Reck, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GetYourGuide. "He has built at scale across Silicon Valley and Southeast Asia, and he came in with a compelling vision for GetYourGuide that I look forward to bringing to life together."

Rob's View on the Product Opportunity

"The experience economy is at an inflection point, and GetYourGuide is uniquely positioned to lead it," said Rekrutiak. "What excites me is the combination: a consumer who has decisively shifted toward spending on moments over things, a supply community of more than 50,000 partners with incredible depth, and a multi-category and global dataset that no one else has. My job is to take that foundation and build the platform that makes GetYourGuide indispensable, for travelers planning a trip, for travelers on the ground, and for the guides who make those experiences possible."

?Why it Matters

The global experiences market represents a more than €420 billion opportunity, yet remains a highly fragmented segment in travel. As travelers increasingly plan trips around what they'll do, experiences have shifted from an afterthought to the centerpiece of the journey. Still, much of this vast market is offline or difficult to navigate digitally, creating significant room for better discovery, smarter aggregation, and more seamless booking.

With 50,000 active supply partners and 200,000 bookable experiences worldwide, GetYourGuide is perfectly positioned to help bring structure to this growing category. By combining advanced technology with the depth of its global marketplace, the platform aims to power more intuitive discovery, dynamic trip planning and stronger connections between travelers and the local operators who make unforgettable experiences possible.

Rekrutiak joins to help accelerate this next phase. As AI rapidly reshapes how consumers search, plan, and transact, his vision combines advances in generative and agentic AI with the structured foundation of GetYourGuide's global marketplace, unlocking more intuitive discovery, smarter matching, and dynamic trip planning. Based in Berlin - one of the world's most culturally vibrant travel hubs - the company continues to build a leadership team immersed in the very experiences it seeks to power, attracting modern explorers who bring a global mindset to shaping the future of travel.

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Travelers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 18,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences. Fifty-thousand supply partners leverage GetYourGuide's easy-to-use platform to grow their businesses, offering 200,000 experiences to travelers around the world. For more information, follow GetYourGuide on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok and visit getyourguide.com.

?

Contact Info

?press@getyourguide.com