Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
02.03.2026 14:12 Uhr
J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Acquisition of Forged Solutions Group

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, is pleased to announce that investment affiliates, including JFL Equity Investors VI, L.P., have acquired Forged Solutions Group, Inc. ("FSG" or the "Company").

J.F. Lehman & Company logo.

With roots dating back to 1836, FSG is a leading provider of high specification forgings for the aerospace, defense, and space end markets with a particular focus on flight-critical, rotating aeroengine components. The Company maintains vertically-integrated rolled rings, closed die, extrusion, and open die forging capabilities across a range of alloys, including nickel, titanium, steel, and aluminum in support of global OEM and Tier 1 customers. Headquartered in Sheffield, U.K., FSG operates seven manufacturing facilities across the U.K. and U.S. and employs approximately 840 people.

"FSG is a uniquely diversified and scaled aerospace forgings platform operating in one of the most technically demanding and capacity constrained segments of the supply chain," said Alex Harman, Managing Partner at JFLCO. "We believe the Company is advantageously positioned to address growing long-term demand in its core aerospace, defense, and space end markets and look forward to partnering with management in support of FSG's strategic growth initiatives."

Ben Hatcher, Managing Director at JFLCO, added, "FSG's expansive forging capabilities, diverse product portfolio, and meaningful available capacity form a compelling and critical solution to the broader aerospace and defense industry's production requirements. We are excited to build upon FSG's differentiated technical capabilities and scaled operational footprint to increase throughput in support of current and next-generation aeroengine and defense platforms."

Olivier Jarrault, Chief Executive Officer of FSG, commented, "JFLCO's sector and operational expertise and deep industry relationships make them an ideal partner for FSG's next chapter of growth. We look forward to further strengthening FSG's position as a trusted supplier of critical forgings for global aerospace and defense programs."

Financing for the transaction was led by HPS Investment Partners' Direct Lending platform, with Audax Private Debt serving as joint lead arranger.

Evercore acted as financial advisor to JFLCO and Jones Day served as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs and Perella Weinberg served as financial advisors to FSG. Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to FSG.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure industries. The firm has over $8 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jf-lehman--company-completes-acquisition-of-forged-solutions-group-302700533.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
