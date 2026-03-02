University of Florida: State of Accountability: The 2026 UF Collier Prize Media Survey Seeks Insights from Investigative Reporters on the Top Challenges and Opportunities in State Government News Reporting

Second annual survey conducted by The University of Florida's Collier Prize explores the evolving relationships between local and state governments, the public, and the media

The 2025 State of Accountability report found lack of access to government officials or records were among the greatest challenges in accountability reporting.

This year's survey explores themes of retaliation threats from government officials, dwindling newsroom resources, and the evolving tech and new media landscapes.

The Collier Prize is dedicated to uplifting the work of accountability journalists, with the winners honored annually at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / The University of Florida's Collier Prize for State Government Accountability is now accepting responses for its second annual State of Accountability Journalism survey, inviting investigative reporters from across the country to share candid insights on the challenges and opportunities shaping government accountability reporting today.

Launched in 2025, UF Collier Prize: State of Accountability Journalism Report captures the realities facing journalists covering local and state government. Last year's findings revealed mounting barriers to access, including difficulty obtaining public records and securing interviews with government officials. More than half of respondents (55%) said it was difficult to access public records, while 44% reported difficulty accessing key individuals for their reporting. Nearly 70% identified lack of access to records or people as the single greatest challenge in holding those in power accountable.

"Accountability reporting is foundational to a healthy democracy," said Rick Hirsch, director of the Collier Prize. "Through this survey, we're giving investigative reporters the opportunity to speak directly about the barriers they face and what needs to change. Their perspective is essential to strengthening transparency at the state and local levels."

The 2026 State of Accountability Journalism survey will close on Friday, March 6. Investigative reporters covering local and state government are encouraged to participate. To take the survey, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W7KLKZG.

For more information about the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability, its annual award and its quarterly Spotlight certificate, visit: https://www.jou.ufl.edu/collier-prize-for-state-government-accountability/.

About the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability:

The $25,000 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability at the University of Florida is one of the largest journalism prizes in the nation. It is designed to encourage coverage of state-level government in every state, focusing on investigative and political reporting. The prize, announced annually at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, recognizes the best U.S. professional reporting on state government accountability in any medium or on any platform and is available to any news organization.

