No Last Orders: Heineken Taps Award-Winning Filmmaker to Tell the True Story of 26 Locals Who Refused to Lose Their Last Pub

DUBLIN, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A powerful new documentary capturing the true story of one village's fight to save its last local pub premiered this past weekend at the Dublin International Film Festival.

Directed by award-winning Irish filmmaker Gar O'Rourke - whose film Sanatorium was selected as Ireland's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards - The Pub That Refused To Die chronicles how 26 residents of Kilteely, Ireland, came together to save the heart of their community before it was lost for good.

Last year, the County Limerick village (population 214) was facing the closure of its only surviving pub, Aherns - after already seeing its shops, post office and other pubs shuttered. When long-time publican Noreen Ahern, nearing retirement and working close to 90 hours a week, could no longer keep the doors open, the village stood to lose its final social hub.

Rather than let that happen, 26 locals from all walks of life - including a barrister, dairy farmer, carpenter and gardener - took matters into their own hands. With no hospitality experience, they rallied together to buy, reopen and relaunch the newly-named 'Street Bar' last summer.

When The Street Bar's local Heineken Sales and Service Rep Shane Boland, learned of their efforts, he ensured the brewer stepped in to support. Shane, who features in the new documentary, worked closely with the new publicans to provide business advice, support, barstaff training through the Heineken Ahhh-cademy and ensured they were set up with the right tools and equipment to help them not only reopen, but begin rebuilding the business for the long term. Today, the renewed pub has since become a thriving community space once again, a symbol of pride and what people can achieve together.





To shine a light on the story, the international brewer enlisted the help of Gar O'Rouke to create The Pub That Refused To Die to showcase the determination, resilience and collective spirit that transformed a looming closure into a symbol of community pride.

While the film focuses on one Irish village, the issue is far bigger. Pubs and bars are closing at an alarming rate in Ireland, with an estimated 2,100 pubs closing between 2005 and 2025 - around one every three to four days* - while the picture across the UK is even more stark with 375 closures recorded across England, Wales and Scotland in 2025 alone - up from 350 in 2024** - the equivalent of nearly one pub shutting every day.



Sociologists describe pubs as essential "third places" - informal settings beyond home and work where communities connect, share stories and maintain everyday social bonds. Research shows that when these spaces disappear, communities lose far more than a business; opportunities for social interaction are eroded, and feelings of isolation increase.

In the past year, a growing number of local communities across the UK and Ireland have come together to save pubs at risk of closure - pooling resources, forming co-operatives and taking ownership of spaces that matter deeply to local life. While closures continue, these stories point to a renewed belief in the pub as something worth fighting for.

To help prospective publicans, Heineken is launching a new online resource hub to provide tools, guidance and inspiration to help communities safeguard their local pubs - and encourage others to follow in Kilteely's footsteps.

Gardener Noel O'Dea, who never pulled a pint before spearheading the rescue of The Street Bar commented: "The reopening was something really special. The support has been unbelievable, and months later the pub is still busy. That's the real proof people didn't come out of curiosity, they came because they needed a place to feel connected. It wasn't easy getting there, but the community, and industry support including valuable training from Heineken, showed us The Street Bar is bigger than a building, it's community. Don't leave your local pub's future in someone else's hands. Take control of it. Build a strong team, be selective about who you bring in, and surround yourself with people who have the drive to see it through. It can feel daunting but The Street Bar is proof that it's possible."

Gar O'Rourke, award-winning Irish Filmmaker added: "When I first heard the story of the Kilteely locals coming together to save their pub, I knew it would be a special film to make. It's a true underdog story, rooted in community, resilience and quiet determination. When Heineken reached out about helping bring the story to life, it felt like a natural fit given their long-standing connection to pubs and the communities around them. Spending weeks on the ground with the people of Kilteely, the real reward became the process itself - working directly with a community that met us with warmth, generosity and great humour. That spirit runs through the film, and it's what ultimately makes this story so powerful."

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken said:"Pubs have always been where real social connection happens, and that's something we've championed at Heineken for generations. The Pub That Refused To Die is a powerful reminder of what communities stand to lose when these spaces vanish and what becomes possible when people come together to protect them.

Through initiatives like Pub Museums, Pub Succession, and Starring Bars, we've shown our long standing commitment to supporting the places that keep social life alive. We were proud to support the villagers of Kilteely and help hero their story, one that celebrates the simple, human beauty of social connection, and the pubs at the heart of it."

The Pub That Refused To Die is the next chapter of For the Love of Pubs, a series of initiatives from Heineken that celebrate and support pub culture across Ireland and beyond.

