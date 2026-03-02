CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Appoints Lynne Kelley, MD, FACS, as Chief Medical Officer, Completing Executive Leadership Team

Dr. Kelley adds two decades of highly relevant drug development and regulatory strategy experience spanning oncology, rare diseases and CNS

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced the appointment of Lynne Kelley, MD, FACS, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Kelley brings more than two decades of global leadership experience across clinical development, translational medicine and regulatory strategy in oncology, rare diseases, CNS and medical devices. She has successfully led Phase 1-3 clinical programs and supported regulatory approvals across the United States, Europe, China, and Japan, and is widely recognized for building high-performing medical organizations and delivering successful regulatory and commercial outcomes.

"The depth, breadth and experience that Dr. Kelley brings to the Company will be instrumental as we prioritize and strategically build our pipeline. She is an exceptional medical leader with deep expertise in oncology, CNS and rare disease drug development and will play a key role in driving the Company forward, creating meaningful advancements for patients and significant value for our shareholders," said Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to joining CNS Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Kelley served as Chief Medical Officer at multiple public and private biotechnology and medical device companies, including TISSIUM, Servier Pharmaceuticals, X4 Pharmaceuticals and Senseonics. She has led clinical development programs resulting in INDs, NDAs, BLAs, PMAs, and breakthrough and orphan drug designations, and has global regulatory experience designing clinical trials as well as interactions with FDA advisory committees that resulted in unanimous approval votes. Dr. Kelley has also played key roles in corporate strategy, fundraising and M&A, including contributing to multi-billion-dollar oncology transactions.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Kelley held senior leadership roles at Boston Scientific and Becton Dickinson, where she oversaw global medical affairs and regulatory strategy across devices, drugs and combination products. She began her career in academic medicine as an Assistant Professor of Surgery and Interventional Radiology at Yale University.

"It is such a rare opportunity to be part of building the next chapter of a company," added Dr. Kelley. "I am very excited to join CNS Pharmaceuticals at this important stage in the Company's growth and honored to work with this hand selected executive leadership team who all share a vision and have the ability to meaningfully deliver results for patients and stakeholders alike."

Dr. Kelley holds an MD from Dartmouth Medical School and a BA in Biology from Boston University. She is licensed in Massachusetts, was board certified in General Surgery and Vascular Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears to have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

