Cellebrite Completes Acquisition of Drone Forensics Leader SCG Canada, Inc.

Addition of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) forensic capabilities extends Cellebrite's AI-powered platform to one of the fastest-growing data sources in defense and public safety

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, closed its acquisition of SCG Canada, Inc., a leading provider of hand-held digital forensics solutions that enable access to more than 80 of the most common UAVs. SCG's solution enables extraction, decoding and visualization of millions of data points from drones that often become key forensic artifacts.

Use of drones has continued to expand globally across the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and commercial sectors. At the same time, drones are increasingly used for malicious activity by bad actors. Drones produce a massive number of data points, including flight logs, video files, cell tower connections and many more. SCG's solution enables rapid access and visualization of mission-critical data at the point of collection, for quick decisions that can save lives. SCG's powerful drone forensic data extraction capability creates an additional new, rich data source to help power Cellebrite AI, driving better intelligence outcomes for customers. The device's hand-held portability also presents an opportunity to leverage Cellebrite's AI for enhanced decision making in the field where speed is essential. For more insights into the drone market and the strategic rationale behind Cellebrite's acquisition, visit here.

"Accessing drone data adds major value to our customers and further amplifies the impact of Cellebrite's AI-powered platform for multi-data source analysis, a critical component of modern-day investigations and intelligence gathering," said Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's chief executive officer. "We are excited to have SCG on board and are thrilled to hear our customers' enthusiasm of this added capability in support of their missions to enable a safer world."

"We are still just scratching the surface when it comes to what drone data can tell us," said Brent Salo, SCG's founder and Cellebrite's new vice president of drone forensics. "Cellebrite is the perfect home for SCG, as the Company is already a trusted partner and leader in the defense, intelligence and public safety communities."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

