Nexxen International Ltd.: Nexxen Announces February 2026 Share Repurchase Program Summary

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) ("Nexxen" or the "Company"), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that it repurchased 496,981 shares at an average price of $6.02 during February 2026.

As of February 28, 2026, Nexxen had 55,720,779 Ordinary Shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares), and approximately $2.0 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

As previously disclosed, the Company has received authorization to initiate a new share repurchase program (the "new program") of up to $40 million, which is scheduled to begin upon completion of its current program. Under the new program, Nexxen will not be obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time, subject to applicable law, and outside of blackout periods. Any shares repurchased under the new program will be reclassified as dormant shares under the Israeli Companies Law and held in treasury without rights.

The Company will provide an update when the new program commences.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform ("DSP") and supply-side platform ("SSP"), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization - available individually or in combination - all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel, maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

