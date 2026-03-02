Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A411KE | ISIN: IL0012165630 | Ticker-Symbol: 7P91
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 08:05
5,200 Euro
+1,96 % +0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 13:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Nexxen International Ltd.: Nexxen Announces February 2026 Share Repurchase Program Summary

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) ("Nexxen" or the "Company"), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that it repurchased 496,981 shares at an average price of $6.02 during February 2026.

As of February 28, 2026, Nexxen had 55,720,779 Ordinary Shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares), and approximately $2.0 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

As previously disclosed, the Company has received authorization to initiate a new share repurchase program (the "new program") of up to $40 million, which is scheduled to begin upon completion of its current program. Under the new program, Nexxen will not be obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time, subject to applicable law, and outside of blackout periods. Any shares repurchased under the new program will be reclassified as dormant shares under the Israeli Companies Law and held in treasury without rights.

The Company will provide an update when the new program commences.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform ("DSP") and supply-side platform ("SSP"), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization - available individually or in combination - all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel, maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.
Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications
csmith@nexxen.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's capital allocation plans generally and with respect to its ongoing and future share repurchase programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.


