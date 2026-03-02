Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A0MXKB | ISIN: US4866061066 | Ticker-Symbol: KA5
Stuttgart
02.03.26 | 15:02
11,724 Euro
-2,80 % -0,338
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,14012,28015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 13:54 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Distribution of $0.085 per Share for March 2026

HOUSTON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Company") announced today a monthly distribution of $0.085 per share for March 2026. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on March 31, 2026 (as outlined in the table below).

The Company declares and pays distributions monthly. Payment of future distributions is subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors, as well as meeting the covenants on the Company's debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock.

Record Date / Ex-DatePayment DateDistribution AmountReturn of Capital
Estimate
3/13/263/31/26$0.08550%1
(1)This estimate is based on the Company's anticipated earnings and profits. The final determination of the tax character of distributions will not be determinable until after the end of fiscal 2026 and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company's most recent quarterly or annual report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

The Company pays cash distributions to common stockholders at a rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Distribution amounts are not guaranteed and may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio holdings and market conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor's specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company's investment objectives will be attained.

Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863 or cef@kayneanderson.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
