Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFQU | ISIN: US6748705067 | Ticker-Symbol: RUOC
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 13:30
0,350 Euro
+6,54 % +0,022
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3360,34615:33
0,3440,35115:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.: Ocean Power Technologies Highlights Strategic Relevance of Autonomous Maritime Systems Amid Heightened Regional Tensions

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT), a provider of autonomous maritime systems and offshore power solutions, today underscored the growing strategic importance of persistent maritime domain awareness and offshore infrastructure protection as instability in the Middle East places key global shipping corridors and energy assets under increased focus.

The Company confirms that its regional partners and team members in the Middle East are safe and remain in close coordination with the Company. OPT's operations and customer support activities also continue without disruption.

Global commerce and national security operations rely heavily on maritime corridors across the Middle East and other strategically sensitive regions. Heightened tensions reinforce the need for scalable, persistent offshore monitoring solutions capable of protecting ports, subsea infrastructure, and offshore energy installations, particularly in environments where traditional manned operations may be constrained or cost prohibitive.

OPT's autonomous offshore platforms are engineered to provide long-duration, unmanned maritime presence, supporting sensing, communications relay, and infrastructure monitoring with reduced logistical footprint and operating costs.

"We believe periods of geopolitical uncertainty emphasize the importance of persistent, autonomous maritime awareness," said Philipp Stratmann, CEO. "We are seeing sustained interest in solutions that enhance operational resilience while reducing deployment risk. Our priority remains the safety of our people and partners, and we stand ready to support customers tasked with securing critical maritime assets."

OPT continues to engage with U.S. and allied defense, security, and energy stakeholders to advance autonomous offshore capabilities designed to strengthen maritime domain awareness, infrastructure protection, and mission endurance worldwide.

For additional information about OPT, please visit our website Ocean Power Technologies.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more about OPT's groundbreaking products, services and solutions, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the continuing successful operations of the Company's systems and products, including the PowerBuoy® and WAM-V®, the delivery of customer services, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors: 203-561-6945 or investorrelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.