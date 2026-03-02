The Metals Royalty Company Inc. Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of Its Common Shares

Not Intended For Dissemination in Canada

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / The Metals Royalty Company Inc. ("TMCR" or the "Company"), a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization, today announced that it has publicly filed its registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq").

The proposed direct listing is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review of the Registration Statement and the Registration Statement is declared effective, subject to market and other conditions. The Registration Statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

TMCR is focused on deploying capital to fortify America's mineral security and re-industrialization. It supports domestic industry growth across energy, defense, and the broader critical minerals value chain through the acquisition and management of royalties, streams, and similar structured interests. The Company's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production. The Company is anchored by a 2.0% gross overriding royalty on the NORI polymetallic deposit operated by TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the Registration Statement and the date on which TMCR common shares will be available for trading on Nasdaq. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks described in TMCR's filings with the SEC including the Registration Statement filed on February 27, 2026. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

+1 (949) 259-4987

TMCR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Metals Royalty Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/the-metals-royalty-company-inc.-announces-public-filing-of-registration-statement-1142533