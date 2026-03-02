Stagwell Launches Stagwell Search+: The Industry's First Agentic Platform To Win AI Search

New media solution enables brands to win discoverability, visibility, positive sentiment, and outcomes across major AI systems

NEW YORK, NY AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the global launch of Stagwell Search+, the industry's first agentic platform for AI Search experiences. Built by Assembly, Stagwell's global omnichannel media agency, in partnership with Emberos, the operating system for AI visibility, Stagwell Search+ is a category-defining solution to master the transition from traditional search engines to AI search experiences.

As Large Language Models (LLMs) increasingly mediate how people discover, compare, and choose, Stagwell Search+ helps brands optimize not just for clicks and traffic, but for a new era of search where AI guides decisions and the goal is to be chosen. The solution combines an agentic platform with a differentiated framework that improves a brand's discoverability, visibility, sentiment, and outcomes in AI Search. Unlike existing industry solutions that treat this as an SEO adjustment, Stagwell Search+ is the first built on the understanding that this is a paid, owned, earned and shared media challenge that demands a system, not simply another stack of isolated channel tactics. Stagwell Search+ unifies four core capabilities for brand performance in AI Search:

Audit, Assembly's AI search product, understands and assesses a brand's activation maturity across media channels.

Then Assembly's AI search intelligence layer utilizes Emberos' unique AI agents to measure discoverability, visibility and sentiment across generative surfaces.

Combined, the output gives teams the exact strategies to implement a unified, cross-channel system that influences how AI models understand and recommend brands.

Through continuous measurement and experimentation, Search+ compounds learning and strengthens brand performance over time.

Assembly clients are already adopting Stagwell Search+'s early model and have proven impact in early deployments, including:

+57% increase in visibility in AI Overviews for a software client.

+34% increase in revenue from AI-powered search transformation with a global technology client using AI Max, a paid search campaign type in Google Ads, for Search Ads.

+27% average incremental lift from Search+ system-based activation.

"Stagwell Search+ solves the 'data-to-execution' gap that plagues existing tools and delivers best-in-class solutions for clients by enabling them to act on AI search insights in real time with clear results. Building on the launch of The Machine, marketing's first agentic operating system, this latest development for the media sector continues Stagwell's momentum as an AI winner," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell.

"The front door of the Internet has changed. LLMs are now how people discover products and make buying decisions. Stagwell gets that-and we're excited to partner with them to bring Emberos' AI agents and AI Brand Orchestration infrastructure to their clients so they can win where it matters most," said Justin Inman, Founder & CEO at Emberos.

This solution comes after a strong year of momentum for Stagwell in AI following the launches of NewVoices.ai , The Machine and Agent Cloud . Assembly also continues to win industry recognition as a global leader in AI-powered performance, including being named Microsoft Advertising Partner of the Year and widely recognized by Google for its AI-first search leadership.

For more information, visit: https://stagwellsearchplus.assemblyglobal.com/

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Assembly

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency built for brands that want a more modern approach to building brands that perform. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up -not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers-Brand Performance Planning (BPP) - and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative and commerce. With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform. Learn more at? assemblyglobal.com .

About Emberos

Emberos is the operating system for AI visibility. The platform enables studios, enterprises, and consumer brands to see how they appear inside major AI systems, monitor visibility shifts in real time, predict demand, and quantify impact across multiple industries. Learn more at https://www.emberos.ai/

