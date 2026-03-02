Fairtrade America: Year of the Woman Farmer Call for Action: Build Supply Chains That Work for Everyone

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Women feed the world, yet discrimination against women in farming is still a stark reality. They typically earn less, have limited access to financing and miss out on education and training.

Despite producing an estimated 60-80% of the world's food, women in agricultural communities face power imbalances that hold them back. This is especially true for those living in tropical growing zones around the equator where economies rely on small-scale, or smallholder, commodity production. They often:

Don't have control of the money they earn

Don't own land or crops

Have less access to education, training, or supplies

Are discriminated against when applying for credit

When we invest in women, everyone wins. That's why Fairtrade America is joining the U.N. Food and Agriculture's global campaign, the International Year of the Woman Farmer, to help spotlight the essential roles women play in food systems - from production to trade - that often go unrecognized.

Fairtrade is celebrating 15 woman farmers who are key agents of change in their communities and calling on American businesses to partner with Fairtrade America so that more woman farmers can benefit from fairer international trade partnerships.

Meet the Farmers

Agnes Senesie grows cocoa in Sierra Leone

Assata Doumbia grows cocoa in Côte d'Ivoire

Eugénie Lago grows cocoa in Côte d'Ivoire

Sarah Larweh grows cocoa in Ghana

Carlixta Contreras Martínez grows cocoa in the Dominican Republic

Ibu Rahmah grows coffee in Indonesia

Natividad Vallejos grows coffee in Peru

Salamatu Katta grows cocoa in Sierra Leone

Joselinda Manueles grows coffee in Honduras

Rajana Maurya grows organic Tulsi (Holy Basil) in India

Rosine Bekoin grows cocoa in Côte d'Ivoire

Mariana Cobos grows bananas in Ecuador

Aminata Sannoh grows cocoa in Sierra Leone

Marie Ronette Botramisy grows organic vanilla in Madagascar

Carmen Mueses grows cocoa in the Dominican Republic

These inspiring women care for their land, run their businesses, are mothers or matriarchs, and take on many other responsibilities in service of their communities. About half of them currently serve-or have served-in leadership roles within their cooperatives. They sit on boards, lead women's associations, and some have even founded cooperatives or served as presidents. Their stories show the strength and resilience of women farmers around the world.

International trade partnerships must be rooted in mutual respect, instead of extraction and exploitation. Fairtrade brings together businesses, shoppers, farmers, and workers to bring fairer partnerships to reality and build supply chains that work for everyone. Fairtrade addresses exploitation and gender inequities in supply chains through:

Fairtrade Standards

Our standards actively prevent gender-based discrimination and promote women's participation in leadership and decision-making. When women have a voice, they help shape their own futures.

Women's School of Leadership

Through our Women's School of Leadership, we support female leaders in producer organizations to strengthen skills in business, negotiation, and finance, building confidence and economic independence.

Fairtrade Premium

Many Fairtrade Premium projects directly benefit women, improving economic opportunities and influencing decision-making structures within producer organizations.

If you represent a U.S.-based business that is interested in joining the global movement towards fairer, more equitable trade by sourcing from Fairtrade farmers, including the admirable women farmers listed above, please reach out to questions@fairtradeamerica.org or fill out our "Get Started" form.

