Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FSE: D2E0) ("Adastra" or the "Company") announces that Adastra Labs Inc. ("Adastra Labs"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated February 27, 2026 with an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which Adastra Labs has agreed to sell certain cryoethanol and hydrocarbon extraction and processing equipment as well as packaging and labelling machinery (collectively, the "Assets") to the Purchaser in consideration for $166,225 (the "Sale").

In connection with the Sale, the Purchaser and Adastra Labs have agreed to enter into a lease agreement pursuant to which the Purchaser agreed to lease the Assets back to Adastra Labs in consideration for an annual fee of $25,000 plus GST (the "Lease", and together with the Sale, the "Transactions").

The Transactions align with the Company's strategy to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce debt, while avoiding any material impact or disruption to its operations. The Transactions are expected to be completed shortly and remain subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company also announces that Mark Qvist has tendered his resigned as a director of the Company, effective February 28, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Qvist for his contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Adastra has become one of Canada's leaders in the supply and manufacturing of ethnobotanical and cannabis products for lawful adult-use. It serves medical markets and engages in forward-looking therapeutic applications. With cannabis concentrate products sold through retailers at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, Adastra's Phyto Extractions and Endgame Extracts brands are now well established with a growing distribution presence. As a Health Canada licensed facility, it specializes in extraction, distillation and manufacturing of a range of cannabis-derived products. Adastra partners with healthcare professionals and practitioners within the regulated environment to create products suitable for the medical cannabis market, with the ultimate aim of addressing the needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

