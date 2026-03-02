Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Dime Announces Elevation of Charlie Terrasi to Head of Investor CRE and Multifamily

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime announced today the elevation of Charlie Terrasi to Head of Investor Commercial Real Estate and Multifamily. Mr. Terrasi will manage and oversee growth in the Company's Investor CRE portfolio, in addition to his current oversight of the multifamily portfolio.

Stuart H. Lubow, CEO and President, stated, "As a result of Charlie's successful leadership and management of the Bank's multifamily portfolio, he will take on the additional responsibility of leading and managing our Investor Commercial Real Estate business, which focuses on long tenured and successful investors who value the combination of Dime's deep industry knowledge and relationship-based model."

Mr. Terrasi is an accomplished banking and real estate executive with more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, special assets, property sales and lease negotiations. Over his career, Mr. Terrasi has originated and managed over $4 billion in loans, across a variety of asset classes.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1)-

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

