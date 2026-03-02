HYCU, Inc.: HYCU Recognized As A 5 Star Program In The 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide

Support Now for More than 100 Leading SaaS Applications and Cloud Services Highlight 5-Star Status for Sixth Consecutive Year

Boston, Massachusetts, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced the company has been honored by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in the prestigious 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

As solution providers navigate evolving customer demands, new technologies and changing business models, the structure and depth of vendor partner programs play an increasingly critical role in partnership decisions. Elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing support, training and certification opportunities, and technical resources can significantly influence a partner's ability to scale, differentiate and drive profitability over time.

For the 2026 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team assessed technology vendors based on the strength and breadth of their partner program offerings, including partner training and enablement, pre- and post-sales support, marketing resources, technical assistance and ongoing communication. The resulting guide provides solution providers with meaningful insight into partner programs designed to support sustained success in a rapidly evolving channel landscape.

This continued recognition reflects HYCU's sustained investment in partner success and innovation across the data protection landscape. With support for now more than 100 SaaS applications and cloud services, an enhanced partner portal, and ongoing advancements to the award-winning HYCU R-Cloud platform, partners have access to expanded solutions, certifications, and training resources to accelerate their go-to-market efforts. These broadened capabilities empower HYCU's more than 400 global partners to address evolving data protection and recovery challenges across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS environments with confidence.

"The HYCU Global Partner Program continues to evolve alongside our partners and their customers as we lead data protection across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments," said Chris Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer and Channel Chief, HYCU, Inc. "As organizations accelerate SaaS adoption and face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, our partners need solutions that are simple, comprehensive, and built for modern IT environments. With HYCU R-Cloud supporting more than ten times as many SaaS applications and cloud services than other data protection platform providers, combined with enhancements to our partner portal, enablement resources, and certifications, we are equipping our partners with the tools they need to win. This latest recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering consistent value and long-term growth for our partner community. We are honored and remain focused on helping our partners succeed in an increasingly complex data protection landscape."

"Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today's technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long-term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions."

About HYCU?

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.?

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

