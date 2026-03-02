AmeriLife's David Paul Appointed to ICMG Board of Directors

Industry veteran to join premier networking organization committed to fostering strategic alliances and business growth across the insurance sector

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, today announced that David Paul, Vice President of Life and Annuity for Health at AmeriLife, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Inter-Company Marketing Group (ICMG) and will serve as Chair of the Networking Committee. This appointment underscores AmeriLife's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and driving innovation through industry-wide collaboration.

Paul brings more than 30 years of senior market insurance expertise to his role on the ICMG Board. Paul has been an integral part of AmeriLife since 1990, beginning his career as President of American Publishing and Advertising, AmeriLife's in-house advertising agency. In addition to numerous accolades throughout his career, he has led the expansion of the company's life insurance business, overseeing initiatives that generate more than $300 million in annual premiums. His deep understanding of distribution networks, regulatory compliance, and the agent-consumer relationship positions him to lead ICMG through evolving federal regulations and marketplace dynamics.

"In an industry as dynamic as ours, success is built on strong partnerships and the ability to collaborate effectively across the distribution chain," said Paul. "ICMG is the only organization dedicated to facilitating these critical business connections. I am honored to join the board as we continue to create environments where carriers and distributors can come together to solve challenges, discover new products, and better serve the needs of consumers through stronger industry alliances."

Founded in 1985, ICMG is the insurance industry's premier non-profit association dedicated to helping insurance and financial services professionals build strategic alliances. Unlike traditional trade associations focused on lobbying, ICMG's unique mission is to provide a forum where decision-makers from insurance carriers, marketing organizations, distributors, and third-party administrators can connect, network, and develop business partnerships that advance the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome David as a member of the ICMG Board," said Larry Sigle, Executive Director, ICMG. "His extensive background in life and health insurance distribution, combined with his proven track record of building compliant, client-focused sales organizations, aligns perfectly with ICMG's objectives. AmeriLife has long championed industry collaboration and ethical practices. Under David's guidance, we will continue to expand our reach and enhance the value we deliver to our members by providing the premier venue for insurance executives to network and share ideas."

AmeriLife's Leadership in Industry Advocacy

AmeriLife has long been a champion of industry collaboration, recognizing that strong partnerships between carriers, distributors, and technology providers are essential for delivering value to agents and consumers. The company's active participation in ICMG reflects its strategy of building diverse coalitions that drive innovation and efficiency in the insurance marketplace.

Through its involvement with ICMG, AmeriLife continues to strengthen its relationships with key industry stakeholders, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of product development and distribution trends. This collaborative approach allows AmeriLife to better support its network of more than 300,000 agents and advisors with the products and resources they need to succeed.

"David is an exceptional leader whose ability to build meaningful relationships exemplifies AmeriLife's values," said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer for Health at AmeriLife. "This appointment reflects our belief that the entire industry rises when we work together. David's leadership at ICMG will help foster the kind of innovative thinking and strategic deal-making that drives our industry forward, ensuring that companies across the spectrum-from carriers to distributors-can find the right partners to achieve their growth objectives."

About ICMG

The Inter-Company Marketing Group (ICMG) is the premier nonprofit association connecting marketing and business development leaders across the insurance and financial services industry. At ICMG, insurance and financial services professionals come together to build the strategic partnerships that move our industry forward. For over 40 years, the ICMG Conference has been, and continues to be, where executives from insurance and financial product manufacturers and distributors meet and successfully develop business partnerships. Learn more at ICMG.org.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

