Prolocor Inc: Prolocor Research Named a "Top 10 Article of 2025" by the Journal of Invasive Cardiology

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare company developing the innovative diagnostic Prolocor pFCG test to identify patients at risk of thrombotic events, today announced that its recent publication, entitled "Prognostic Implications Over Time of Platelet Fc?RIIa Expression in Patients with Myocardial Infarction," has been selected by the Journal of Invasive Cardiology (JIC) as one of the Editors' Top 10 Articles of 2025.

The recognized research highlights the powerful prognostic value of the pFCG test in the critical months following a heart attack. The study found that patients with high platelet Fc?RIIa expression faced a significantly higher risk of the composite endpoint of death, MI, or stroke, particularly within the first 30 days.

Expert Insight: Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt Interviews Dr. David Schneider

In conjunction with this recognition, Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Invasive Cardiology, hosted an in-depth interview with the study's lead author and Prolocor Co-Founder, David Schneider, MD, FACC, FAHA.

During the discussion, Dr. Schneider elaborated on how the Fc?RIIa receptors on a patient's platelets acts as a biological "accelerant" for thrombosis, and how a greater number of these receptors is associated with a higher risk. identifying this high-risk phenotype can guide clinicians in individualizing dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT).

Key Study Findings:

Early Risk Stratification: The pFCG test demonstrated its greatest prognostic power early after a myocardial infarction (MI), with a Hazard Ratio (HR) of 3.84 ( P=. 0009) in the first month.

Sustained Predictive Value: The HR remained high at 2.90 ( P=. 00005) through the first six months, effectively identifying patients at risk of recurrent events.

Clinical Utility: The test provides a precise tool for clinicians to balance ischemic and bleeding risks, potentially shifting the paradigm toward precision cardiovascular care.

"This recognition from the Journal of Invasive Cardiology validates the clinical importance of science behind our platform," said Peter DiBattiste, MD, CEO of Prolocor. "Our mission is to support physicians in optimizing antiplatelet therapy. By providing a clear biological marker of risk, we are giving cardiologists the data they need to tailor treatments specifically to the individual patient's biology, improving safety and efficacy across the continuum of care."

"We are honored that the editors have recognized the clinical significance of this work," added Dr. Schneider. "By identifying patients at the highest risk during the most vulnerable period following an MI, the pFCG test empowers physicians to make more informed, personalized treatment decisions."

About Prolocor, Inc.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet Fc?RIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies Fc?RIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company's website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

