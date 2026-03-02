EDGE Surgical Launches 40mm and 120mm Electronic Depth Gauges

Comprehensive Product Line Now Available for Orthopedic Surgery

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / EDGE Surgical, Inc., the pioneering force behind the world's only electronic depth gauge for orthopedic surgery, proudly announces the expansion of its Ortho EDG platform with the introduction of the 40mm and the 120mm single-patient use, universal electronic depth gauges. Eliminating the need for reusable depth gauges, EDGE Surgical boasts a complete depth gauge line to address the mini, small and large fragment markets, including tailored solutions for orthopedic specialties like hand and wrist, foot and ankle, craniomaxillofacial and others. The new devices build on the proven success of the previously launched, universal 65mm depth gauge, setting a new standard in surgical precision.

These groundbreaking products will be on display at AAOS.

It's Time to Take Reusable Depth Gauges out of the Tray

The shortcomings associated with reusable depth gauges-including potential inaccuracy and contamination-are well known and present significant risks that can lead to severe, avoidable complications. These risks no longer have to be accepted. According to a prominent chief of orthopedics in Florida, "We don't reuse drill bits, we don't reuse wires-reusing a depth gauge doesn't make sense."

Contaminated surgical instruments have led to shutdowns and delays at hospitals nationwide. These shutdowns not only impact patients but restrict healthcare access to the broader local community and burden the taxpayers who help fund these institutions.

It's no secret why hospitals across the country are adopting state-of-the-art electronic depth gauges from EDGE. Replacing standard depth gauges can reduce cost of care and improve patient outcomes, while also alleviating burden from the overtaxed, under-resourced SPD team struggling to properly clean and sterilize the complicated, reusable depth gauge. Early adopters of the 65mm EDG, including surgeons and hospitals, have seen this value.

"From eight-figure lawsuits to life-changing infections, the stakes for hospitals and patients couldn't be higher. It's imperative to remove the reusable depth gauge from the operating room immediately," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of EDGE Surgical. "Surgeons have struggled, and patients have been put at risk with this antiquated technology long enough. With a complete solution from small to large fragment, EDG reduces risk and helps improve patient outcomes. EDGE is the obvious choice."

Multiple plate and screw manufacturers have expressed interest in adopting the EDGE product line. From improved surgeon support to offering a competitive advantage in workflow and patient outcomes, EDG presents a strategic opportunity.

Tailored, Surgeon-Designed Solutions

The EDG product family is built with surgeon and industry expert guidance input to address the needs of different surgical specialties. The surgeon-driven design, combined with universal compatibility with all major plate and screw systems, eliminates the need for reusable depth gauges in the surgical tray.

A New, Better Standard of Care

Adopting EDG just makes sense. EDGE Surgical is not merely the future of depth gauge technology-it is the depth gauge perfected.

Accurate: Featuring a digital display far more precise than traditional gauges, combined with a patented hook, the EDG ensures accurate measurements the first time, every time.

Sterile: With every device sterile and packaged for single-patient use, EDG eradicates the risk of secondary infections linked to depth gauges, helping to ensure patient safety.

Universal: EDG is compatible with all major plating systems, manufacturers, and screw sizes, eliminating the need for multiple depth gauges.

Universal Compatibility

The Universal Depth Gauge can be easily calibrated to any plating system from major manufacturers, including Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Acumed, Paragon 28, Globus, Skeletal Dynamics, Arthrex, Medartis, Trimed, Conventus Flower Orthopedics, and more.

Benefits Beyond the OR

EDG is a game-changer. Compatible with all major plate and screw systems, EDG seamlessly fits into existing surgical workflows. With features like dynamic calibration, the Electronic Depth Gauge ensures ease of use and accurate measurements, contributing to better surgical outcomes.

EDG delivers benefits that go far beyond the OR.

Reducing Backups in Sterile Processing

EDG is for single-patient use, ultimately leading to the elimination of many depth gauges from surgical trays and reducing SPD load. Confusing or non-existent instructions, and hidden nooks, crannies and narrow cannulations make it nearly impossible to reliably clean depth gauges.

Driving Down Secondary Infection Risk while Driving Efficiency

EDG eliminates a point of risk exposure for secondary site infections and assures the risk management and infection prevention teams that their depth gauges are clean.

For OR leadership, EDG helps drive efficiency in OR flow and removes potential delays that could impact OR scheduling.

EDGE continues to innovate, developing variants tailored to specialties such as hand and wrist, foot and ankle, lower extremity and others. EDG gives surgeons a sterile, accurate device, no matter the procedure.

The Human Cost of Inaction

The impact of secondary infections and surgical complications extends beyond statistics; they deeply affect individuals, leading to long-term loss of mobility, years of surgeries, physical therapy, and sometimes only partial recovery. EDGE is committed to highlighting these personal stories, bringing attention to the real faces behind these complications and fostering greater awareness of their profound impact. Look for these stories on edgesurcial.com in the weeks to come.

Available for Order at AAOS this week

EDGE Surgical will be showcasing its innovative devices at booth 1003 during the AAOS conference in New Orleans. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how the EDG revolutionizes orthopedic practices. The EDGE team will be available to answer questions and discuss how their solutions can enhance surgical precision.

About EDGE Surgical

EDGE Surgical reduces risks and delays in Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) surgeries. Its flagship product, the Electronic Depth Gauge (Ortho EDG), saves time, saves money, and prevents infections, removing risks associated with traditional reusable depth gauges. The EDG, universally compatible with all major plate and screw systems, uses a digital display and patented hook to deliver consistent and accurate results every time. The single-use device is sterile packaged, eliminating risk of biocontamination.

EDG delivers benefits across the organization by reducing unplanned tray replacement orders for supply chain, relieving SPD of cleaning duties for a difficult instrument, lowering secondary infection liability risk, and helping OR leadership stay on schedule. Visit www.edgesurgical.com for more information.

