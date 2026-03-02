Norsemont Mining, Inc.: Norsemont Targets Filing Environmental Impact Declaration in December 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM)(OTCID:NRRSF)(FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged DAES Consultores (www.daesconsultores.cl) to complete an Environmental Impact Declaration (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental) ("EID") by December 2026 for its Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile. The primary focus of the EID is to assist the Company through the regulatory pathway for future project development. Biologists are currently at the project site and the initial focus is on biological characterizations (terrestrial fauna, flora and vegetation). Three additional visits are planned for the remainder of the year.

Carolina Morgan is the head of Environmental Permitting for the Company and is a seasoned international project manager with extensive experience leading environmental assessments, securing permits, coordinating multidisciplinary teams, and managing regulatory agencies and community stakeholders for major energy and infrastructure projects. Ms. Morgan is leading the Company's internal environmental team and coordinating efforts with DAES in the delivery of the EID.

Between March and November 2026, the Company intends to conduct and complete following assessments as part of the EID:

Cultural Heritage Characterization: surface archaeological and paleontological surveys;

Landscape Characterization Studies;

Atmospheric Emissions Estimation

Air Quality Modeling;

Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA): Study of effects on road networks;

Human Environment Characterization: Social baseline study;

Land Use and Land Tenure Characterization;

Hydrological and Hydrogeological Study;

Geomorphological Hazard and Risk Assessment;

Soil and Pedological Study;

Tourism Component Study; and

Protected Areas and Priority Conservation Sites.

The Environmental Impact Declaration is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

Management Comments

Norsemont CEO, Marc Levy commented, "We are very pleased to be working with DAES and Ms. Morgan to complete this important regulatory step in the advancement of the Company's flagship property. We believe this will be a transformative year for the Company as we advance towards obtaining regulatory approvals for processing existing stockpiles on the property while we continue to systematically drill and expand the oxide and sulfide resources, while testing the copper porphyry potential deeper in the system."

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Chief Geologist of Norsemont Mining Inc.; a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

On Behalf of the Board,

NORSEMONT MINING INC.

Marc Levy

CEO & Chairman

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

The Norsemont team comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to feasibility, with an indicated mineral resource estimate of 1,731,000 gold ounces, and 33,233,000 silver ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 446,000 gold ounces and 7,219,000 silver ounces for its Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile, a past producing gold and silver mine with significant exploration upside. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill. Norsemont is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock further value for all stakeholders.

For more information, please contact the Company at: psearle@norsemont.com

Investor Relations: Paul Searle (778) 240-7724

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the finalization and delivery of the EID and the anticipated timeline thereof, anticipated advancement of the project, and the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals and permits required for such advancement.

