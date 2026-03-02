HighLevel LLC: How HighLevel Customers Built Real Momentum in 2025

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / In 2025, businesses across industries turned everyday activities into measurable outcomes by adopting unified systems, automation and AI-powered workflows that replaced manual work and disconnected tools. From turning conversations into revenue to making follow-up automatic, customers demonstrated that execution supported by the right technology can compound into long-term growth.

Across the HighLevel ecosystem, agencies, operators, consultants and entrepreneurs applied repeatable processes to challenges such as lead follow-up, customer engagement, retention and reactivation. These customer-led systems didn't just improve performance; they reshaped how their businesses operated and grew.

To date, businesses operating on HighLevel have generated over $7 billion in ecosystem value, reflecting the collective impact of organizations building with shared infrastructure designed to support real-world execution. HighLevel supports this momentum by giving businesses a single operating system to manage conversations, automate follow-up and embed intelligence into everyday workflows.

"Small businesses don't need more software; they need outcomes," said Shaun Clark, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "Everything we build is focused on helping our customers generate revenue, save time and operate more efficiently through AI-powered workflows that actually move the needle."

AI Embedded in Everyday Workflows

In 2025, customers increasingly looked to AI as part of everyday operations, not as a standalone feature, but as a structural layer across conversations, scheduling, follow-up and revenue opportunities.

In December 2025 alone, customer workflows powered by HighLevel AI enabled with:

300,000+ customer review responses

1,000,000+ phone calls answered

12,000,000+ customer messages sent

These interactions represent millions of touchpoints transformed into opportunities for engagement, conversion and retention, helping businesses grow without adding complexity or headcount.

"AI is no longer optional for SMBs, and it must be practical and outcome-driven," said Varun Vairavan, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "We've integrated AI across conversations, scheduling, follow-up and revenue workflows so businesses can move faster, operate smarter and grow without adding complexity."

Community-Led Growth Through SaaSPRENEURs

Customer success across the HighLevel ecosystem is amplified through its global SaaSPRENEUR community, an expert network of entrepreneurs who implement, customize and scale these systems for small businesses worldwide.

Today, HighLevel supports more than 120,000 customers and over 1 million SMBs across 150+ countries, enabling community-led growth that remains aligned with customer outcomes.

"Our SaaSPRENEUR community is the engine behind our global expansion," said Robin Alex, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "This model allows us to scale efficiently while staying deeply aligned with customer outcomes, unlocking a massive long-term market opportunity."

Together, this community-led model reflects how HighLevel's growth is shaped by the businesses it serves. As more customers apply proven systems and share what works, momentum compounds across the ecosystem, creating a feedback loop in which individual outcomes strengthen collective progress.

Customer Outcomes in Action

Across the HighLevel ecosystem, customers implemented workflows in different ways based on their goals, yet the result was consistent: scalable growth and stronger revenue performance without compromising quality.

For mission-driven organizations, automation has made it possible to expand reach while staying aligned with purpose. ChurchCandy, a church-focused marketing agency, scaled to serve more than 1,000 churches nationwide by systemizing outreach, follow-up and engagement.

"I just wanted to help my church reach some new people. I wanted to get some new people in the door," said Brady Sticker, Founder of ChurchCandy. "One of those pastors asked, could I just pay you to run the ads for us? That's when everything changed."

By replacing manual effort with repeatable systems, ChurchCandy turned early experimentation into sustained, mission-led growth.

That same focus on systemization showed up in service-based SaaS businesses, where consistent follow-up is often the difference between stalled growth and steady momentum. Keepful was built to remove that friction for financial professionals who excel at their craft but struggle with marketing and engagement.

"Bookkeepers are introverts. They hate following up, but that's where the money is. So Keepful automates it for them," said Heidi Ryder, Founder of Keepful. "Our tagline is basically: you never have to start from scratch again."

By automating workflows that typically slow growth, Keepful enabled bookkeepers to focus less on administrative overhead and more on delivering value to their clients, enabling both capacity and predictable revenue.

For automation-first agencies, flexibility at the infrastructure level allowed AI to move beyond experimentation and into real operational workflows. Active Solutions embedded conversational AI directly into client systems, turning conversations into repeatable business actions.

"HighLevel was the only system with the webhook triggers and automation tools required to connect ChatGPT to real conversations," said Ashton Wilson, Founder of Active Solutions.

By embedding AI into production-ready workflows, Active Solutions was able to standardize delivery, scale client operations and turn complex automation into a repeatable, revenue-generating system.

Across each of these examples, the pattern remains consistent: when execution is supported by structure, growth becomes repeatable, regardless of industry or business model.

Collective Momentum, Driven by Execution

While each business applied these systems in its own distinct way, the pattern remained consistent across the ecosystem: when execution is supported by a unified platform and embedded intelligence, growth becomes repeatable.

As more customers adopted repeatable systems in 2025, individual wins began to reinforce one another, refining best practices, strengthening shared knowledge and creating a cycle in which individual success fueled ecosystem-wide progress.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI-powered operating system designed to help agencies and SMBs build, operate and scale more efficiently. By embedding intelligence across marketing, sales, communication and operations, HighLevel enables businesses to reduce complexity, improve performance and drive real growth, all from a single, unified system.

