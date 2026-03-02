Toronto, Ontario and Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. ("Lorne Park"), together with its U.S. RIA firm, Promus Asset Management, LLC ("Promus"), today announced that Promus has entered into an agreement to acquire certain client relationships and related intangible assets of FIFIT LLC, a Houston-based wealth management firm overseeing approximately US$130 million in client assets.

The transaction reflects Lorne Park's continued strategy of partnering with high-quality independent advisors seeking long-term growth, succession continuity, and expanded resources-while preserving the client relationships and culture that define their practices.

Founded by Scott Udkler, FIFIT has built a strong reputation for personalized wealth management and trusted client relationships. With the transaction complete, Mr. Udkler joins Promus and continues advising clients, supported by Lorne Park and its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management's ("Bellwether") broader investment platform, operational infrastructure, and planning capabilities.

"We have built a best-in-class North American platform for exceptional advisors," said Robert Sewell, CEO of Lorne Park. "We partner with independent advisors who want to grow, who care deeply about their clients, and who are looking for a long-term home that provides meaningful scale and support. Scott and his practice exemplify this."

"This partnership allows us to enhance what we offer clients without compromising the personal attention they deserve," said Scott Udkler. "Joining Promus gives us access to expanded investment expertise, advanced planning resources, and institutional infrastructure-all while maintaining continuity in our client relationships."

Lorne Park's approach is designed to support advisor-led growth by providing centralized investment management, compliance, operational and technology resources, enabling advisors to focus on client experience, financial planning and relationship development. The acquisition strengthens Promus' presence in Texas, expanding into the Houston market, and advances Lorne Park's broader North American expansion strategy.

Clients of FIFIT will continue to receive the personalized service they value from Scott, while benefiting from deeper investment capabilities, enhanced reporting, broader planning expertise, and the momentum of a growing, multi-office wealth platform.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. is a wealth and asset management platform focused on partnering with entrepreneurial RIAs and Portfolio Managers seeking scale, succession solutions, and long-term growth.

About Promus Asset Management

Promus Asset Management, LLC, which operates as Promus Advisors, is an SEC-registered investment advisor headquartered in Dallas, Texas, providing customized wealth management and investment advisory services to HNW and Ultra-HNW families.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285926

Source: Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.