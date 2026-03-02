Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (CSE: LION) (OTC Pink: GBBGF) (FSE: 0TD) ("Global Li-Ion" or, the "Company") announces that it intends to change its name to "LION Critical Minerals Corp." (the "Name Change"), subject to regulatory approval.

The proposed new name more accurately reflects the Company's strategic evolution into a focused provider of secure critical minerals essential to advanced energy systems, electrification, and national security infrastructure. The rebranding will align with the Company's broadened mandate and reinforce its position at the intersection of advanced energy technology and resilient supply-chain development.

Over the past several years, the global critical-minerals landscape has shifted significantly, with governments and industry prioritizing secure and diversified access to strategic materials such as graphite. The Company believes its proposed new name better captures its long-term intention to build a resilient, scalable platform positioned to meet growing global demand while strengthening shareholder value.

"This is a defining step in our development," said Jason Walsh, Chairman of the Company. "The LION name captures our focus on delivering secure critical mineral solutions designed for mission-critical supply chains. With a solid pipeline of commercial opportunities, we are well positioned to advance our strategy and build lasting value for shareholders."

The Company will announce the effective date of the Name Change once a date has been confirmed and Canadian Securities Exchange approval has been received. Trading of the Company's common shares will remain under the current ticker symbol, "LION".

No changes will be made to the Company's share capital in connection with the Name Change.

About Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. is focused on restarting production of our high-grade graphite assets in Madagascar, positioning the Company to participate in the expanding global critical-minerals supply chain.

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on SEDAR+, www.sedarplus.ca, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company's website, www.globalli-iongraphite.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "intend", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and, in this news release, such statements include statements respecting the Name Change and the Company's vision, focus and strategy. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's public filings. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285880

Source: Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp