FME embraces MCP in two ways: connecting to more systems than ever, while bringing the power of AI to its entire data ecosystem

Today, Safe Software (Safe), the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with true support for spatial data, announced that Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities are coming soon to its FME Platform. This update expands what organizations can do with their existing data and workflows.

As organizations move AI from experimentation to production they face growing challenges around context management, interoperability, and security. MCP provides a standardized way for AI, agents and other systems to interact with external systems, such as databases, internal tools, and APIs, without hard-coding integrations.

"Adding MCP to the FME Platform is an important step in our All-Data, Any-AI mission," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. "With MCP, our customers can adopt new AI models without rebuilding integrations. By extending FME Flow with MCP Server capabilities, we're giving organizations a future-proof way to let AI securely work with the systems they already trust."

With the introduction of the MCPCaller transformer, organizations will be able to connect FME workflows to services and tools extending the range of systems FME can work with. In addition, FME Flow is being extended with MCP Server capabilities, allowing organizations to turn existing FME workflows into governed MCP tools that AI models can safely call. Together, these capabilities position FME as a governed connection layer between AI systems and the enterprise, allowing organizations to adopt and connect to new AI models with ease.

By adding MCP to the FME Platform, Safe Software enables organizations to:

Connect AI models to any FME workflows: With FME Flow acting as an MCP Server (OAuth 2.0 supported), FME workflows can be securely exposed as MCP tools.

Expand the freedom of choice: With the MCPCaller transformer, FME users can integrate with any MCP-enabled system specifying the tool to use at either author time or dynamically at execution time.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.

