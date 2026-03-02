Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at Citi's 2026 Global Consumer Retail Conference, held at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort Spa Hotel in Aventura, FL, on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. An archived replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic brands Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302348758/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Jennifer Davis

+1 (201) 514-8234

Jennifer.Davis@CapriHoldings.com

Media:

Press@CapriHoldings.com