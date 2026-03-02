Unifyr today announced the appointment of Holger Schneider, joining the company as Chief Product Officer to help customers turn product into measurable profit and growth. His focus will be on sharpening product strategy around real customer outcomes, accelerating product-led value creation, and strengthening monetization, retention and expansion across the platform.

Together with Co-CTOs, Lionel Farr and Philip Juchert, Holger will align Product, Engineering, Design, Data, Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success around one core principle: helping customers activate faster, realize value sooner, and scale their growth with confidence.

His priorities include:

Delivering clearer positioning and stronger value propositions across our core verticals

Building a seamless product-led and sales-assisted journey

?Enabling smarter pricing and packaging aligned to customer success

?Driving expansion through adoption and measurable outcomes

?Elevating product marketing, messaging, and competitive differentiation for our customers

For our customers, success means faster time-to-value, higher adoption, stronger retention, and a scalable growth engine built around real business impact.

Welcome to Unifyr, Holger. We are excited for what's ahead.

