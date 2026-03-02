Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 15:38
337,55 Euro
+1,53 % +5,10
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
337,00337,0515:42
336,60336,8015:39
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn Launches 'Applied Agentic AI: Systems, Design & Impact' Program to Build the Next Generation of Microsoft AI Product and Systems Leaders

A 10-week hands-on program that equips product managers, tech leaders, and designers to lead the next wave of AI-native products

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, today announced the launch of the Applied Agentic AI: Systems, Design & Impact Program in collaboration with Microsoft. The 10-week comprehensive program is designed to equip mid-to-senior product managers and tech leaders with the skills required to design and orchestrate autonomous AI agent systems at enterprise scale.

Simplilearn Logo

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, organizations are moving beyond experimentation toward agentic AI and multi-agent systems that can plan, reason, and act autonomously across complex workflows. This shift is driving strong demand for professionals who can combine product thinking, system design, and AI deployment expertise, a set of capabilities that remains in short supply across global enterprises.

According to recent industry reports, 88% of enterprises plan to increase AI budgets by May 2026, driven by advances in agentic AI, while 67% expect autonomous decision-making from AI workflows by 2027. Despite growing investments, organizations continue to face a critical talent gap in professionals who can translate agentic AI capabilities into scalable, business-ready systems. The program aims to address this gap by blending Microsoft's deep expertise in AI technologies with Simplilearn's expert-led training, live online classes, and hands-on projects.

Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO, Simplilearn, stated, "Agentic AI represents a significant shift in how organisations design intelligent systems, moving from static tools to autonomous agents capable of decision-making and execution. As enterprises scale these systems, the shortage of professionals who can architect and lead agentic AI initiatives has become increasingly evident. Through our work with Microsoft, this program combines hands-on learning with real-world deployment scenarios, enabling product and technology leaders to build practical expertise that directly supports enterprise transformation."

The program is structured as an intensive, live online learning experience led by industry practitioners and Microsoft Certified Trainers, with continuous cohort support and peer collaboration. Designed for professionals who can commit 6-8 hours per week, the curriculum moves deliberately from foundations to advanced application, covering planning systems, agent coordination, agentic frameworks, multi-agent architectures, agent communication protocols, and prompt engineering. With 40+ demos, 10+ guided practices, seven projects, and a production-ready capstone, learners build real expertise across the agentic AI lifecycle using 25+ industry tools and frameworks from fundamentals to multi-agent systems. The journey culminates in a dedicated module on developing AI agents on Microsoft Azure, enabling learners to work with Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and placing strong emphasis on security integration, scalable orchestration, and compliance required for production-ready systems. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a joint program completion certificate from Microsoft and Simplilearn, along with Microsoft Learn badges for Microsoft-branded courses. In addition, learners gain access to career assistance services, including AI-powered profile optimization, interview preparation, mock interviews, and group mentoring, to help them effectively showcase their agentic AI expertise in the job market.

Geoff Hirsch, Head of Channel, Microsoft Global Skilling, said, "We are excited to work with Simplilearn to launch this program. As organizations accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, demand for talent combining technical expertise with system design, governance, and responsible AI practices continues to grow. Through this collaboration, we aim to support professionals in developing applied skills across agent orchestration, multi-agent systems, and enterprise deployment. Programs like Applied Agentic AI play an important role in preparing the workforce to build AI solutions that are scalable, trustworthy, and aligned with real business needs.

As enterprises increasingly deploy AI agents to drive measurable productivity gains, organizations where AI agents take independent action are projected to rise significantly. This positions the program learners at the forefront of one of technology's most transformative shifts.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/5703695/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simplilearn-launches-applied-agentic-ai-systems-design--impact-program-to-build-the-next-generation-of-microsoft-ai-product-and-systems-leaders-302700961.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.