Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40X3G | ISIN: NL0015002BV9 | Ticker-Symbol: J7O
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 15:25
1,940 Euro
-3,96 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINCHECK GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINCHECK GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9701,99015:41
1,9702,00015:31
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3iQ Announces Successful Closing of Previously Announced Transaction with Coincheck Group N.V.

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in institutional digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the previously disclosed acquisition (the "Transaction") involving Coincheck Group N.V. (the "Purchaser"). The closing of the Transaction occurred on February 28, 2026.

3iQ

The press release of the Purchaser announcing the Transaction, dated January 8, 2026, is available here, and the press release of the Purchaser announcing the closing of the Transaction, dated March 2, 2026, is available here.

As a result of the Transaction, the Purchaser indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares and certain Class B Common Shares of 3iQ Digital Holdings Inc., 3iQ's parent company (the "Parent"), collectively representing approximately 99.81% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Parent and approximately 99.80% of the votes attaching to shares of the Parent.

As previously communicated, 3iQ remains a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent, as the Parent controls the Purchaser. Consequently, the ultimate beneficial majority ownership of 3iQ remains unchanged, as Monex Group, Inc. owns more than 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Purchaser.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands.

Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit?3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

Media Contacts for 3iQ

Europe

Angus Campbell

Nominis Advisory

angus@nominis.co

North America

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

+1 862-777-4274

rgraham@jconnelly.com

Julie Mercuro

JConnelly

+1 973-349-6471

jmercuro@jconnelly.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822129/3iQ_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3iq-announces-successful-closing-of-previously-announced-transaction-with-coincheck-group-nv-302701076.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.