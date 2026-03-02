Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Essity's Annual Report 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is today publishing its Annual Report 2025 on essity.com.

In 2025, Essity's net sales amounted to SEK 138bn and EBITA excl. IAC to SEK 19.6bn. The EBITA margin excl. IAC amounted to 14.1%, and earnings per share increased by 7%. A second share buyback program of SEK 3bn was launched in April 2025, and the Board of Directors is proposing a 6% increase in the dividend to SEK 8.75 per share.

"In 2025, we continued to develop our customer and consumer offerings through important innovations, made a strategic acquisition, and took actions to strengthen Essity's competitiveness and capture market shares. We increased our sales organically and achieved our highest margin in five years in a turbulent world and weak economic conditions. Our earnings performance confirms the strength of our portfolio of leading hygiene and health products that people trust every day. It also reflects the commitment of our employees, who improve the daily lives of consumers, patients, customers and caregivers worldwide," says President and CEO, Ulrika Kolsrud, in her CEO message.

Read the full CEO's message as well as Essity's strategic priorities, results, and sustainability report in the Annual Report 2025, which is attached to this press release and can be downloaded at essity.com.

NB: This is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 2, 2026, at 14:00 CET.

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 70 942 63 38

For additional information please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-annual-report-2025,c4310842

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4310842/3959544.pdf

Annual Report 2025

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/cover-eng,c3515122

Cover ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/4310842/b1de18eeab186b36.pdf

Essity Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essitys-annual-report-2025-302701091.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
