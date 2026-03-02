Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a biotechnology innovator redefining regenerative medicine through a next-generation extracellular matrix platform, is pleased to announce Jean-Romain (JR) Falconnet as Head of Business Development & Licensing.

In his role at Conexeu, JR will lead business development, licensing strategy, and strategic partnerships-supporting the company's growth roadmap and expanding opportunities to bring Conexeu innovations to additional markets and partners.

JR is a senior finance, transformation, and corporate development executive with 25+ years of experience advising CEOs, boards, and private equity sponsors through high-impact strategic moments including M&A, carve-outs, divestitures, IPO readiness, restructuring, and exits. He brings a track record spanning $15B+ in strategic transactions, with deep expertise in life sciences, medical aesthetics, and consumer health.

Since late 2024, as the Founder of Allyght Advisory, he has provided strategic counsel and hands-on leadership to organizations navigating complex growth phases. Specializing in strategic planning and corporate development, he frequently serves in interim executive capacities. Previously, across a distinguished 23-year tenure at Galderma, JR held a series of leadership, operational finance, and business development roles, executing diverse global transactions. Most recently, as Head of Transactions, he partnered closely with the Executive Committee and shareholders (EQT-led consortium) on the company's strategic exit planning, culminating in a successful IPO on the SIX Swiss Exchange in March 2024.

Throughout his career, JR has been a pivotal architect of Galderma's corporate evolution. He notably served as the Finance Stream Lead during the landmark $10.2B sale of Galderma from Nestlé to EQT in 2019. His deep expertise spans the full transaction lifecycle-including buy-side and sell-side mandates, acquisitions, and divestitures-positioning him as a strategic leader at the intersection of high-stakes finance and operational excellence.

"JR is a rare blend of strategic rigor and hands-on execution," said Miles Harrison, President & CEO of Conexeu. "He has led complex transactions and partnerships at the highest levels in medical aesthetics and life sciences. As we scale Conexeu, JR will be instrumental in expanding our licensing and partnership ecosystem and accelerating value creation."

"JR's depth across corporate development, portfolio strategy, and private equity environments is a strong fit for where Conexeu is headed," said Jeff Sharpe, Chairman of the Board. "We're building an exceptional leadership team, and JR's track record in licensing and strategic transactions will help us move faster with the right partners."

Please join us in welcoming JR Falconnet to Conexeu Sciences, as the company continues advancing its next generation thermosensitive extra cellular matrix scaffold.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Founded in late 2022, Conexeu Sciences Inc. is advancing regenerative medicine through its patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix platform. Emerging from over a decade of university research, the Company has a thermosensitive extracellular matrix that transitions from liquid to gel at body temperature, forming a biomimetic scaffold that supports organized tissue formation. With patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, and additional filings pending globally, Conexeu's CXU platform offers transformative potential across multi-billion-dollar markets.

At the forefront of Conexeu's portfolio is Ten Minute Tissue, an extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and gels at ~37°C. This unique scaffold promotes cell migration, proliferation, differentiation, and new tissue formation, enabling seamless integration into host tissue. Scientifically proven in pre-clinical studies, Ten Minute Tissue demonstrated improved healing dynamics and a low inflammatory profile.

Conexeu is initially focusing development and regulatory strategy on large, multi-billion-dollar markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, facial and body contouring, including GLP-1 driven skin laxity with additional opportunities in 3D printing/bio fabrication workflows and veterinary markets. The Company is pursuing a U.S. regulatory pathway and is targeting a 510(k) submission in 2026 for its initial indication, subject to FDA approval. Conexeu's CXU platform is protected by issued patents in the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with additional filings pending globally.

Ten-Minute Tissue is an investigational product and has not been cleared or approved by any regulatory authority.

